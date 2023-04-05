The Cumberland Valley School District plans to install upgraded safety lock systems in three of its buildings by the start of the 2023-24 year, with plans to install upgraded systems in more of its schools over the following year.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board agreed for the district to purchase 360 new door lock devices for installation in district buildings for $265,146.80 from Home Depot Pro Institutional.

“The Cumberland Valley School District plans to update all locking mechanisms in all CVSD buildings over the coming years," Christopher said. "CVSD is thankful to receive funding from the Pennsylvania State Legislature through the School Mental Health Safety and Security Grant. CVSD plans to use $242,881 to purchase door locking mechanisms for Cumberland Valley High School, Mountain View Middle School, CV-9 to begin this process."

Although the district applied for the related grant funding in August 2022, it didn’t receive state notification about the award until last week, district officials stated Monday.

“After the tragedy in Tennessee last week, Dr. Christopher got back to the state and said the district’s grant program application has been in place since last August. He was a real bulldog in getting this done, and we got the grant by the end of last week,” school board president Heather Dunn said.

On March 27, a mass shooting occurred at the Covenant School, a private parochial school in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood, killing three adults and three 9-year-old students. It was the latest of a continuance of school shootings across the U.S. that have involved injury or death, including 46 such incidents in 2022, the highest annual total since at least 1999, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Tablet purchases

Also on Monday, CV school board members approved for the district to purchase 870 Apple iPads for $255,780 to accommodate an expected surge in the district’s first-grade enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.

Product pricing follows a Pennsylvania Educational Purchasing Program for Microcomputers, or PEPPM cooperative contract. The district is funding the purchase though Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) grant funds issued to school districts by the U.S. Department of Education in relation to the pandemic.

The approved iPad purchase is intended as a continuation of the district’s ongoing 1:1 program providing students with electronics, according to the district. The district regularly issues iPads to all students in grades 1-4.

During Monday’s public comment session, resident Lois Koneski spoke out against the purchase.

“A quarter of a million dollars on iPad materials. That’s a lot of money," she told the school board members. "Kids already are in front of the screen way too much. I think these expenditures should be taken a little more seriously."

“It’s not just a plaything," board member Barbara Geistwhite responded. "It’s an electronic learning device, and I’ve seen what these can do for children."