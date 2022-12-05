Cumberland Valley teacher a finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Pennsylvania acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced Monday that Ryan D. Hardesty, an educator at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made during the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference, the state said in a news release.

Through the National Teacher of the Year program, the Pennsylvania Department of Education identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the state. National Teacher of the Year annually recognizes a professional who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn; who has the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues; and who plays an active and useful role in school and the community.

As Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year, Hardesty will travel the state, meet and collaborate with other educators, and will represent the state in next year’s National Teacher of the Year competition.

The Teacher of the Year program is co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year, which was founded in 1995.

Hardesty was one of 12 finalists. The others were:

Chris Grouzes, Rose Tree Media School District

Julie A. Hussey, Cumberland Valley School District

Brooke A. Menzen, Jersey Shore Area School District

Jackie M. Miller, New Hope-Solebury School District

Mary Beth Moslak, West Branch Area School District

Abbey C. Nilson, Shaler Area School District

Ashlee L. Peters-Roberts, Burrell School District

Kristin J. Slota, Pennsbury School District

Elizabeth “Liz” Taylor, School District of Philadelphia

Jason A. Turka, Bethel Park School District

Melissa B. Unger, South Fayette Township School District