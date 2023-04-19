Cumberland Valley High School students learned about water quality and aquatic creatures during a Bioblitz along the Conodoguinet Creek at the Vincent DiFilippo Nature Preserve in Silver Spring Township Wednesday afternoon.
Students participated in macroinvertebrates collection and study, water chemistry analysis, a fish survey and identification, herpetology, plant and botany and riparian buffer maintenance and restoration.
The event was presented by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Conodoguinet Creek Watershed Association and Silver Spring Township.