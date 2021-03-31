Cumberland Valley sixth-grader is finalist in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination contest

A sixth-grader at Mountain View Middle School has the opportunity to shape the future business and product decisions of the Sun-Maid snack company.

Presley Conway, 11, of Hampden Township, is one of 15 finalists vying for one of the five kid seats on the company’s Board of Imagination. The contestants are from across the country and range in age from 6 to 12.

From now through Friday, the public is invited to visit SunMaid.com/ImagineThat to vote for the five Board of Imagination kid members. Each finalist has submitted a video that is posted on the company website.

“They can watch it,” Conway said. “If they like my ideas, they can vote for me. I want to be on the board to share my ideas. We will collaborate together to come up with new products for Sun-Maid.”

If selected, Conway will take part in several board meetings over the course of the next year. As part of their stipend, each kid member will receive $5,000 to put towards their college savings plan. The school of each finalist voted to the board will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}