Cumberland Valley sixth-grader is finalist in the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination contest

A sixth-grader at Mountain View Middle School has the opportunity to shape the future business and product decisions of the Sun-Maid snack company.
Presley Conway, 11, of Hampden Township, is one of 15 finalists vying for one of the five kid seats on the company’s Board of Imagination. The contestants are from across the country and range in age from 6 to 12.
From now through Friday, the public is invited to visit SunMaid.com/ImagineThat to vote for the five Board of Imagination kid members. Each finalist has submitted a video that is posted on the company website.
“They can watch it,” Conway said. “If they like my ideas, they can vote for me. I want to be on the board to share my ideas. We will collaborate together to come up with new products for Sun-Maid.”
If selected, Conway will take part in several board meetings over the course of the next year. As part of their stipend, each kid member will receive $5,000 to put towards their college savings plan. The school of each finalist voted to the board will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of Sun-Maid snacks.
“It’s really cool. I’m really glad to have made it this far,” Conway said. To rally support, she enlisted help from Mountain View Middle School to get the word out to Cumberland Valley School District families to visit the website and vote.
“They can vote once a way every day up until Friday,” her mother Jill Conway said. “It would be a really good opportunity for her if she is selected. Presley is crossing her fingers to win a spot.”
In an open call to children ages 6-12, Sun-Maid received more than 1,300 applications for the five spots on the board. From there, the pool was narrowed down to the 15 finalists.
“I saw an ad for the contest on Facebook in January and signed her up online,” Jill Conway said. “We had to answer a few questions and put together a very brief story.”
The contest is part of a new campaign to generate ideas for products that kids their age would like, she added. To demonstrate creativity, her daughter had to submit a story about the adventures of a raisin in 250 words or less.
“We didn’t think anything will come of it,” Jill Conway said. The family was surprised when they received word earlier this month that Presley was one of 15 finalists up for consideration on the Board of Imagination.
Voting ends this Friday and an announcement on the top five vote-getters is expected next week.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.