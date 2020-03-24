Cumberland Valley SD changes its meal distribution schedule

Starting Wednesday, Cumberland Valley School District will change its distribution schedule for its grab-and-go meal program for children.

While the district will continue to provide bagged meals for five days, it will only distribute the meals two days a week. On Monday, the district will provide lunch and breakfast for two days and on Wednesday the district will provide lunch and breakfast for three days.

Meals can be picked up Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at five outdoor drive-thru sites during the mandated school closure. Drive-thru locations are Hampden Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Middlesex Elementary School, Sporting Hill Elementary School and Cumberland Valley High School.

The district implemented the program last week to prepare meals for any student up to age 18 during the closure. For more information, contact the school district food service department at 717-506-3318.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

