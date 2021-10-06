Cumberland Valley Schools revises virus mitigation measures

Starting this week, the Cumberland Valley School District is “temporarily” revising some of its COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to a community and school incident rate that continued to rise through the first four weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

At a virtual Cumberland Valley School Board meeting Monday night, Superintendent David Christopher announced that he had sent out an informational letter and video detailing the revisions to district families on Oct. 1.

“I think what we have put in place now will reduce our student quarantines. Our student representatives have told us that students are having a very difficult time while in quarantine,” Christopher said.

In last week’s video, Christopher said that in the first four weeks of the 2021-22 school year, the district had “almost as much cases as we (did) in all 36 weeks of school last year” even with universal masking. “I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this. We certainly did not,” he said.