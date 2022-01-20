Cumberland Valley School District will see unusual summer breaks in 2023 and 2024 due to building construction

The Cumberland Valley School Board Tuesday approved an instructional calendar for the district’s upcoming 2022-23 school year that is structured “very similar” to the the current school year, though summer breaks are expected to be different in 2023 and 2024 due to building construction.

As approved by the school board Tuesday, students will return to school for next year on Aug. 30, 2022. The 2022-23 school year is scheduled to end with a student half day on June 8, 2023.

However, summer breaks scheduled between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, as well as between 2023-24 and 2024-25, are expected to differ from other district years, varying in length due to a future building project at Eagle View Middle School, Superintendent David Christopher said at the school board meeting.

“The 2023 summer break will be condensed because the 2024 summer break will be longer due to renovations at (Eagle View Middle School), because that will be quite an extensive project,” Christopher said Tuesday.

The school board is expected to review proposed schedules for those school years at later times.

On Jan.3, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized a master service agreement between the district and architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associations for a proposed building addition, alterations and renovation project starting next year at Eagle View, which is expected to wrap up in 2024.

In the meantime, the district also recently awarded contracts for a building renovation project scheduled for this summer at Middlesex Elementary School. A similar renovation project is planned at Green Ridge Elementary School in summer 2023.

Masking policy

In other news, school board president Heather Dunn reported Tuesday that around 50 written public comments were submitted electronically to the board for Tuesday’s in-person meeting that also was publicly streamed online. Of those, 20 of Tuesday’s written comments supported mandated school masking, and 19 supported optional masking in schools.

“I have a dream that one day, my 10th-grader will have a normal school year without wearing a mask over her nose every day,” parent Shelley Hower told the school board in-person Tuesday.

On Jan. 3, the school board adopted a revised district health and safety plan making masks optional for students and staff starting Jan. 17 during regular school hours “assuming that (COVID-19) case counts by building over the preceding two weeks do not meet a 2% threshold. In any building where cases rise to 2% or above, masks will be mandated until levels subside."

COVID spread within a district building that involves 5% or more of its students and staff within a 14-day period may require up to a 14-day closure. The procedure also applies to three consecutive classroom or core group outbreaks.

The district on its website reported that all schools were required to wear masks as of Wednesday due to COVID case counts. Students will be required to wear masks inside all district buildings through Feb. 1, with the exception of Silver Spring Elementary School, where indoor masking will be required through Jan. 28.

“Cases in the region and in our schools continue to be at an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic," Christopher said in the message to parents. "In the past two weeks, 43% of the total number of cases we have seen in our schools this year have occurred."