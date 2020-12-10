Cumberland Valley School District to go fully remote Dec. 21-22 and first week of January

Cumberland Valley School District will transition to fully remote instruction starting Dec. 21 through the first full week of January.
In a letter Thursday to district families, Superintendent David Christopher announced changes to the schedule. Face-to-face instruction will end Dec. 18 and is scheduled to resume Jan. 11.
Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 will be remote learning days with live instruction delivered via Zoom, Christopher said. “This will allow a full week between the last day of face-to-face meetings for students and Christmas. We believe this timeline will allow us to identify any possible exposure that may have occurred in a district building before Christmas Day.”
Originally, Dec. 23 was scheduled as a day for students to complete asynchronous assignments and for teachers to provide students with feedback on coursework before the start of the winter break.
The district has decided to convert Dec. 23 to an Act 80 in-service day for staff, enabling students to have the entire day off, Christopher said. During the week of Jan. 4, all students will be remote so the district can adequately address staffing concerns that will arise as part of the winter break, he said.
“This will also allow all travel-related quarantines for students and staff from the break to expire prior to returning to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11,” Christopher said. “We are hopeful that by utilizing the time surrounding the winter break for remote learning, we will be able to greatly increase our ability to reopen for live instruction for students.
“Ensuring that we are able to fully document COVID-19 spread within our school community that is occurring before and over the winter break will greatly help us remain open, which has been our goal since the beginning of the pandemic,” Christopher said.
Specific remote learning schedules will be sent to families by each building. The schedule may need to be altered again depending on the guidance the district receives from state health and education officials, Christopher said. If that happens, the district will provide families with updated information as quickly as possible.
