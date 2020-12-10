Cumberland Valley School District to go fully remote Dec. 21-22 and first week of January

Cumberland Valley School District will transition to fully remote instruction starting Dec. 21 through the first full week of January.

In a letter Thursday to district families, Superintendent David Christopher announced changes to the schedule. Face-to-face instruction will end Dec. 18 and is scheduled to resume Jan. 11.

Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 will be remote learning days with live instruction delivered via Zoom, Christopher said. “This will allow a full week between the last day of face-to-face meetings for students and Christmas. We believe this timeline will allow us to identify any possible exposure that may have occurred in a district building before Christmas Day.”

Originally, Dec. 23 was scheduled as a day for students to complete asynchronous assignments and for teachers to provide students with feedback on coursework before the start of the winter break.

The district has decided to convert Dec. 23 to an Act 80 in-service day for staff, enabling students to have the entire day off, Christopher said. During the week of Jan. 4, all students will be remote so the district can adequately address staffing concerns that will arise as part of the winter break, he said.