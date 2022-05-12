Cumberland Valley School District, teachers union finalize new contract

The Cumberland Valley School District finalized a new contract this week with the district’s teachers union following a “couple of months” of negations between the two parties.

The board unanimously ratified a four-year contract Monday between the district and the Cumberland Valley Education Association effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.

Under the new agreement, CVEA will receive 4-percent annual salary increases for the duration of the contract, plus a new “high deductible” HSA health plan option, according to Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services. CVEA members approved the contract last week, according to CVEA president Carol Yanity.

“Both parties had a really good camaraderie during the negotiation process. Thank you for working with us,” school board president Heather Dunn told several dozen CVEA representatives who attended Monday’s meeting.

“Thank you for bargaining with us. Our members deserve and we support this contract,” Yanity responded.

In November 2020, the district and the Cumberland Valley Education Association ratified a one-year extension of an existing contract between the two parties that began July 1, 2021 and is due to expire at the end of next month. Superintendent David Christopher previously noted that the parties agreed on finalizing a 1-year extension at that time rather than negotiating a new contract during a pandemic school year.

Real estate tax increase

In other news, Cumberland Valley School District property owners could see their real estate tax bills increase by 3.4 percent in the upcoming fiscal year.

The board unanimously approved a tentative 2022-23 general fund budget Monday that would increase the district’s real estate taxes from its current rate of 10.533 mills to 10.891 mills. Under the proposed increase, a district property owner assessed at $250,000 would pay an additional $89.50 in real estate taxes next year.

Next year’s 3.4 percent increase meets the full state index set for the district for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Despite the proposed tax increase and other budget adjustments, the district so far faces a projected deficit of $4,311,824 for next year. Projected expenditures are set at $170,413,548 while expected revenues total $166,101,724. To balance next year’s spending plan, the district proposes to use budget reserves.

Willis said Monday that the district’s top projected cost drivers for next year are anticipated labor and benefit expenses and proposed staff increases. The district is proposing to add a total of 36 new staff positions next year to accommodate enrollment growth and program needs. Christopher said he expects the district’s current tally of around 10,100 students to grow by at least another 300 next year.

The district also is proposing “additional, competitive compensation” next year for “recruiting difficult positions” to maintain, such as school RNs, speech pathologists and occupational therapist, Willis cited.

The school board is expected to finalize the district’s tentative 2022-23 fiscal plan at a scheduled meeting next month. The district is required to submit a finalized plan to the state for next year by June 30, 2022.

Engineer hired for Green Ridge Elementary work

Finally, CV school directors Monday authorized the district to hire Barton Associates, Inc. – Consulting Engineers, of York, for engineering and design work at Green Ridge Elementary School for a lump sum of $222,250. Contracted work involves replacement of the school’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

The school board also approved for the district to hire Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architects, of Mechanicsburg, for architectural services and minor building upgrades at Green Ridge Elementary for a total equaling 3.25 percemt of related final project costs.

