Cumberland Valley School District superintendent says district is reaching 'critical tipping point' for COVID-19 cases

On a day when Cumberland Valley School District announced the temporary closing of three elementary schools and a middle school due to COVID-19 cases, Superintendent David E. Christopher sent a note to parents asking for their help to help keep schools open.

CV posted information on its website Monday announcing the temporary closings of Mountain View Middle School, Shaull Elementary School, Green Ridge Elementary School and Silver Spring Elementary School for face-to-face instruction until Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Christopher followed those notes with a general note to all parents in the district.

"As we prepare to return to school tomorrow, we want to write this brief note to you to ask for your help," Christopher said in the release. "To be blunt, daily cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and we are reaching a critical tipping point in our ability to maintain effective face-to-face programming.

"We have said from the start of the school year that our goal is to not only open, but to remain open. To do this, we need your help."

The message on the CV website lists 22 cases of COVID 19 in the past 14 days for the district, including seven in the high school.