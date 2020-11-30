 Skip to main content
Cumberland Valley School District superintendent says district is reaching 'critical tipping point' for COVID-19 cases
On a day when Cumberland Valley School District announced the temporary closing of three elementary schools and a middle school due to COVID-19 cases, Superintendent David E. Christopher sent a note to parents asking for their help to help keep schools open.

CV posted information on its website Monday announcing the temporary closings of Mountain View Middle School, Shaull Elementary School, Green Ridge Elementary School and Silver Spring Elementary School for face-to-face instruction until Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Christopher followed those notes with a general note to all parents in the district.

"As we prepare to return to school tomorrow, we want to write this brief note to you to ask for your help," Christopher said in the release. "To be blunt, daily cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high, and we are reaching a critical tipping point in our ability to maintain effective face-to-face programming.

"We have said from the start of the school year that our goal is to not only open, but to remain open. To do this, we need your help."

The message on the CV website lists 22 cases of COVID 19 in the past 14 days for the district, including seven in the high school.

The message said the district cannot adequately staff Shaull or Mountain View for face-to-face instruction due to the number of staff who are quarantining due to symptoms or exposure to COVID-19.

"Now, more than ever, we must come together as a school community. We implore you to please continue to be vigilant about following Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines," Christopher's message reads. "Practice social distancing. Wear face coverings when appropriate. Wash your hands regularly. Avoid gatherings outside of those in which you share a home. Limit travel, but if you must, be sure to follow DoH travel restrictions that are currently in place.

"We know that the best way to educate (y)our children is in our schools. We miss them when they are not with us. But if we cannot effectively mitigate the number cases of COVID-19, we will be left with no choice but to transition to fully online learning across the district."

David E. Christopher

Christopher

