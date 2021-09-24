Cumberland Valley School District stands by change in meeting format

“We believe, by utilizing this plan, we will be able to hear all voices in our community and reduce the likelihood of conduct arising between groups with opposing positions that has led to violent and aggressive interactions in many other district across the state and the nation,” the advisory read.

In the weeks leading up to the meeting, the district received an outpouring of requests from people wishing to comment on the health and safety plan. Many of those making a request had safety concerns given that there were at least 20 people at the Sept. 7 meeting who refused to wear a mask despite an order by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Those people were advised by school officials that failure to comply with the mask protocol could impact their future ability to offer public comments live, Christopher said Friday. The posted advisory said some people viewed the refusal to comply by others as a barrier to their attendance at future meetings.

Rather than let that happen, the district made arrangements for the public to view the Sept. 20 meeting through livestream and to provide comment through Zoom, Christopher said. Accommodations were made for residents without internet access to view the livestream at Mountain View Middle School, he said. There was also an opportunity for residents gathered there to comment through a remote connection.