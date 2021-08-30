Cumberland Valley School District sets mask mandate indoors for all school buildings

Cumberland County jumped in both categories in the DOH's weekly update to its dashboard Friday, with the incidence rate jumping to 126.7 (from 91.6 the previous week) and the percent positivity jumping to 10.7% (from 7.5% the previous week).

Face masks continue to be required on all CVSD transportation so that the district is in compliance with a federal order from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the CDC.

Christopher also listed an increase in cases last week in the 17050 ZIP code, which reported 58 new COVID cases from Aug. 23-27, with an additional 27 cases this past weekend, the highest increase of any ZIP code in the county.

"In addition, the 17050 ZIP Code, in which many Cumberland Valley residents live, has had more than 100 incidence/100,000 in the past four days, (+58 cases/39,000 residents) meaning that current COVID-19 spread within the district is higher than the reported spread shown within the county as a whole," Christopher wrote.

"Our plan continues to be to bring our students back to school five days a week and to keep them in school for the year. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our families as we work to ensure a safe and positive start to the year for our students and staff."