 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland Valley School District sets mask mandate indoors for all school buildings
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
CV schools

Cumberland Valley School District sets mask mandate indoors for all school buildings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland Valley High School

Cumberland Valley High School is located off the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.

 Sentinel file photo

A new poll finds that most Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

Cumberland Valley School District announced Friday it will be implementing a mask mandate indoors in all Cumberland Valley School District buildings for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

CV Superintendent David Christopher made the announcement in an alert sent to parents Friday after the state Department of Health made its weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The CV school board approved a health and safety plan Aug. 4 for the school year that made face masks optional for students and staff.

But that health and safety plan also established that when Cumberland County surpassed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for high rates of spread in a community on the state's dashboard, it would implement a mask mandate.

"Because the incidence rate is higher than 100/100,000, Cumberland County is now in a high transmission rate of COVID as defined by the CDC using this metric," Christopher wrote in the message. "Due to the rate of spread, face masks will be required indoors in all Cumberland Valley School District buildings for the week of August 30, 2021 - September 5, 2021."

The CDC says a region is considered "high spread" for COVID-19 when the incidence rate per 100,000 people in a week tops 100 and/or the percent positivity in a week tops 10%.

Cumberland County jumped in both categories in the DOH's weekly update to its dashboard Friday, with the incidence rate jumping to 126.7 (from 91.6 the previous week) and the percent positivity jumping to 10.7% (from 7.5% the previous week).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Face masks continue to be required on all CVSD transportation so that the district is in compliance with a federal order from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the CDC.

Christopher also listed an increase in cases last week in the 17050 ZIP code, which reported 58 new COVID cases from Aug. 23-27, with an additional 27 cases this past weekend, the highest increase of any ZIP code in the county.

"In addition, the 17050 ZIP Code, in which many Cumberland Valley residents live, has had more than 100 incidence/100,000 in the past four days, (+58 cases/39,000 residents) meaning that current COVID-19 spread within the district is higher than the reported spread shown within the county as a whole," Christopher wrote.

"Our plan continues to be to bring our students back to school five days a week and to keep them in school for the year. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our families as we work to ensure a safe and positive start to the year for our students and staff."

ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 29):

  • 17013: 2,669 positives, 13,711 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
  • 17015: 1,626 positives, 6,836 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
  • 17050: 2,613 positives, 14,030 negatives - +85 since Aug. 23
  • 17055: 2,977 positives, 16,676 negatives - +48 since Aug. 23
  • 17011: 2,785 positives, 13,700 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
  • 17007: 399 positives, 1,709 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
  • 17065: 270 positives, 1,216 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
  • 17324: 285 positives, 1,296 negatives - +25 since Aug. 23
  • 17241: 703 positives, 3,158 negatives - +14 since Aug. 23
  • 17257: 1,877 positives, 6,973 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
  • 17240: 169 positives, 621 negatives - +5 since Aug. 23
  • 17025: 1,183 positives, 5,417 negatives - +33 since Aug. 23
  • 17070: 1,143 positives, 5,283 negatives - +20 since Aug. 23
  • 17043: 398 positives, 2,003 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
  • 17019: 1,316 positives, 5,405 negatives - +36 since Aug. 16
  • 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ida’s wrath tests New Orleans’ post-Katrina infrastructure

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News