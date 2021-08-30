Cumberland Valley School District sets mask mandate indoors for all school buildings

Cumberland Valley School District announced Friday it will be implementing a mask mandate indoors in all Cumberland Valley School District buildings for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.
CV Superintendent David Christopher made the announcement in an alert sent to parents Friday after the state Department of Health made its weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The CV school board approved a health and safety plan Aug. 4 for the school year that made face masks optional for students and staff.
But that health and safety plan also established that when Cumberland County surpassed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for high rates of spread in a community on the state's dashboard, it would implement a mask mandate.
"Because the incidence rate is higher than 100/100,000, Cumberland County is now in a high transmission rate of COVID as defined by the CDC using this metric," Christopher wrote in the message. "Due to the rate of spread, face masks will be required indoors in all Cumberland Valley School District buildings for the week of August 30, 2021 - September 5, 2021."
The CDC says a region is considered "high spread" for COVID-19 when the incidence rate per 100,000 people in a week tops 100 and/or the percent positivity in a week tops 10%.
Cumberland County jumped in both categories in the DOH's weekly update to its dashboard Friday, with the incidence rate jumping to 126.7 (from 91.6 the previous week) and the percent positivity jumping to 10.7% (from 7.5% the previous week).
Face masks continue to be required on all CVSD transportation so that the district is in compliance with a federal order from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the CDC.
Christopher also listed an increase in cases last week in the 17050 ZIP code, which reported 58 new COVID cases from Aug. 23-27, with an additional 27 cases this past weekend, the highest increase of any ZIP code in the county.
"In addition, the 17050 ZIP Code, in which many Cumberland Valley residents live, has had more than 100 incidence/100,000 in the past four days, (+58 cases/39,000 residents) meaning that current COVID-19 spread within the district is higher than the reported spread shown within the county as a whole," Christopher wrote.
"Our plan continues to be to bring our students back to school five days a week and to keep them in school for the year. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our families as we work to ensure a safe and positive start to the year for our students and staff."
ZIP code-level counts (updated Aug. 29):
- 17013: 2,669 positives, 13,711 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
- 17015: 1,626 positives, 6,836 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
- 17050: 2,613 positives, 14,030 negatives - +85 since Aug. 23
- 17055: 2,977 positives, 16,676 negatives - +48 since Aug. 23
- 17011: 2,785 positives, 13,700 negatives - +51 since Aug. 23
- 17007: 399 positives, 1,709 negatives - +4 since Aug. 23
- 17065: 270 positives, 1,216 negatives - +3 since Aug. 23
- 17324: 285 positives, 1,296 negatives - +25 since Aug. 23
- 17241: 703 positives, 3,158 negatives - +14 since Aug. 23
- 17257: 1,877 positives, 6,973 negatives - +35 since Aug. 23
- 17240: 169 positives, 621 negatives - +5 since Aug. 23
- 17025: 1,183 positives, 5,417 negatives - +33 since Aug. 23
- 17070: 1,143 positives, 5,283 negatives - +20 since Aug. 23
- 17043: 398 positives, 2,003 negatives - +6 since Aug. 16
- 17019: 1,316 positives, 5,405 negatives - +36 since Aug. 16
- 17266: 20 positives, 121 negatives - +0 since Aug. 16
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 20 - Aug. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.3 (101.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 153.4 (126.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (7.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.7 (91.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.3 (143 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (10% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 191.6 (140 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (119.2 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.5 (88.6 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 147.4 (131.8 previous 7 days)
COVID-19 mask policies for Sentinel area school districts
Big Spring School District
First day of classes: Aug. 31
Mask policy: As of Aug. 20, masks are required for students, staff, and visitors when inside a school building, but students may remove their mask when sitting at a desk. When outside a building, face masks will be optional. Thermal scanning will continue to take place at the start of every school day for students and staff.
District statement: "As the district works to ensure a safe learning environment for our students, key data sets including the level of community transmission (incidence rate, case counts, positivity rates, etc.) will continue to inform the district’s decisions. These data sets are reviewed at multiple levels including building, district, ZIP code, county, regional, and statewide analyses." — Superintendent Kevin C. Roberts Jr., Aug. 20
Carlisle Area School District
First day of classes: Aug. 23
Mask policy: Masks are required for staff, students and visitors indoors and on buses/vans starting Aug. 9.
District Statement: “Our top priority moving into the 2021-2022 school year is to keep our students and staff in school five-days-a-week as long as we possibly can. That’s our goal and top priority. Research has shown that wearing masks is a strong mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.” — Superintendent Christina Spielbauer in early August
Cumberland Valley School District
First day of classes: Aug. 31
Mask policy: Updated Aug. 27 - the district established a mask mandate indoors for all school district buildings after Cumberland County moved into the high spread category on the state's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard system Aug. 27.
District statement: "Cumberland County’s current level of spread of COVID-19 is in the 'substantial' level as defined by the CDC using the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Unfortunately, case counts continue to increase, but at this time, based on the recommended Health and Safety Plan, masks would continue to be optional for the next week. Should we move into 'high' spread, the updated Health and Safety plan would move masks to 'required' for the following week, and masks would continue to be required after we had moved below the threshold for 'high' spread for two weeks with a declining trend." — Superintendent David Christopher, Aug. 20
Mechanicsburg Area School District
First day of classes: School opens with a “staggered start” from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2
Mask policy: As of Aug. 20, masks are optional. The district's health and safety plan reads: "The extent to which face coverings will be utilized will be based on requirements and guidance from the CDC, PADOH, PDE, and local health officials.”
District statement: "In my 30 years in education, I think this is the toughest decision that I’ve ever been involved in. My goal as superintendent is to keep our doors open. We have to recognize that there is a sharp split in our community (regarding this matter), but what it comes down to that we all care about our kids. My recommendation is that we start the school year with masks as optional.” — Superintendent Mark Leidy, Aug. 11
South Middleton School District
First day of classes: Aug. 25
Mask policy: As of Aug. 16 all teachers and students must wear masks at all times in facilities and on buses. The vote for the mask mandate was 8-1. This is a change from what the board considered two weeks ago, and the change comes based on the delta-related surge.
District statement: The final argument from the majority of the school board at an Aug. 16 meeting was that the district’s primary goal is consistency and continuity of education, and that universal masking is a way to cut down on the number of students whose year will be fractured by COVID-19 scares and quarantines.