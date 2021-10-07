Cumberland Valley School District revises COVID mitigation measures

Starting this week, the Cumberland Valley School District is “temporarily” revising some of its COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to a community and school incident rate that continued to rise through the first four weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
At a virtual Cumberland Valley School Board meeting Monday night, Christopher announced that he had sent out an informational letter and video detailing the revisions to district families on Oct. 1.
“I think what we have put in place now will reduce our student quarantines. Our student representatives have told us that students are having a very difficult time while in quarantine,” Christopher said.
In last week’s video, Christopher said that in the first four weeks of the 2021-22 school year, the district had “almost as much cases as we (did) in all 36 weeks of school last year” even with universal masking. “I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this. We certainly did not,” he said.
On Wednesday, the district has tallied 141 cases with school exposures since schools reopened Aug. 31, according to its website dashboard. In its weekly update for the fifth week of this school year, the state Department of Health reported 190 more cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Sept. 22-28, an increase of 27 from the previous week, bringing the total number of cases in Cumberland County for the school year to 774.
Over several weeks this year, district personnel evaluated areas of school operation where student quarantines were determined as most generated: cafeterias, 40% of elementary quarantines, 20% of secondary; classrooms, 40% of elementary, 60% of secondary; buses, 20% of elementary, 10% secondary, 10% “other,” such as team groupings.
As a result, the district has initiated revised mitigation measures in an attempt to prevent close contacts in school settings:
- Move elementary gym classes “back outside” and increase cafeteria space in all elementary schools for greater social distancing.
- Ensure assigned bus seats are used by all students to curtail wandering during transport.
- Remove unnecessary furniture from classrooms to increase distances between desks.
- Recommended temporary suspension of close group activities unless considered as “fundamental” to an academic course, such as science labs.
- Move some secondary classes with large numbers of students to larger spaces when available.
- Social distancing at 3 feet when universally masked, extending to 6 feet whenever unmasked for cafeteria meals, etc.
The district didn’t enact these new protocols at the start of this school year “because they’re more restrictive than a full return to normal … but we’re going to get back to normal soon, I think, with the help of these measures,” Christopher said.
Also this week, the district began measures to increase “instructional continuation” at all grade levels for quarantined students. “Our student representatives has told us that students have been having a very difficult time in quarantine,” Christopher told the school board.
In public comments via Zoom at Monday’s board meeting, parent Marty Pyles, of Silver Spring Township, said his daughter “still doesn’t feel caught up” two weeks after returning to school from weeks of remote quarantine instruction.
“At your last (school board) meeting, I told you that my daughter had just got out of quarantine two days ago. Since then, she has failed tests on material that was covered while she was out. Having Schoology (as a remote educational resource) just doesn’t work,” Pyles said Monday.
New measures now in place for quarantined elementary-level students include:
- “Zoom classrooms” where quarantined elementary students can Zoom with a district elementary-level teacher each day they’re not in school. Teachers will meet with quarantined students on a fixed schedule by grade level, provide activities to complete with each child’s classroom teacher, and provide students with feedback.
- Providing students who have ELD support or an IEP with “additional opportunities to interact with their teachers via Zoom.”
Implemented Monday for quarantined secondary-level students:
- Provide students in grades 6-12 with specific times that they can request to meet with their teachers via Zoom. ”It’s really up to the students to do this,” Christopher said.
- Require all secondary-level teachers to create two activities that students can create asynchronously each week.
“The goal here is not to replicate school. The goal is to keep that (quarantined) student engaged in learning activities that allow them to re-enter school pretty seamlessly when they come back,” Christopher said.
Finally, school board president Brian Rausch announced Monday that the board will continue to meet in its current remote format for the duration of the state mask mandate that went into effect Sept. 7.
The district initiated remote school board meetings last month in response to constituents defying the state’s mask mandate at recent meetings. The district also said the move was necessary due to violence occurring recently in other areas.