Cumberland Valley School District reviews policies for child abuse, surveys and dress code

In a continuing review of its policies, the Cumberland Valley School District is proposing a new policy outlining student survey participation options and potential revisions to its existing policies for child abuse, and for dress and grooming.

Proposals were presented for initial review by the Cumberland Valley School Board last week and will return for school directors’ further assessment over the next several weeks before a final vote is taken.

The district drafted the proposed survey policy to meet mandates of the Pennsylvania School Code, and the U.S. Code Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment. A state code chapter pertaining to student services, consistent to federal code, stipulates that districts must inform parents or guardians when student assessments using individual surveys are giving in schools, outlining its nature and scope, and educational relationship. State code also allows parents, guardians and students 18 or older the right to refuse to participate in surveys through a school district’s “established procedures.”

As proposed, CV’s proposed survey policy would follow the same stipulations. Parents also would inspect third-party surveys prior to student distribution through written requests to building principals. The proposal also states that student aren’t required to submit a survey, analysis or evaluation that reveals protected information upon written parental consent for pupils under 18, emancipated students or students over 18. Instructional material related to student surveys also would be eligible for parent/guardian review.

A complete draft of the district’s proposed survey policy, as well as all other proposed policies current under consideration, is attached to the school board’s online meeting agenda for May 23 that is posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Proposed revisions to the district’s existing child abuse policy would direct reports documented by district staff to the child’s building principal, according to Superintendent David Christopher. The district also is mandated to forward all reported incidents to local authorities

Currently, child abuse reports filed within the district are directed to the CV’s assistant superintendent, which Christopher said is unnecessary. “We don’t think that’s the best practice. The assistant superintendent’s job is to deal with curriculum and academic matters. They don’t need to get involved in cases of child abuse,” he stated following Monday’s board meeting.

Finally, the district is proposing to “update” its existing dress and grooming policy primarily because its last revision took place in 2011. The proposal would modify language used in the original policy and remove specific references to student attire and trends no longer considered relevant in 2022.

Updated district guidelines for student attire are listed annually in all student handbooks, Christopher noted.

