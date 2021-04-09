Cumberland Valley School District reverses course on vo-tech option

“First, we believe students are better prepared for the rigors as well as the opportunities of the program and better able to fully engage when (they) are in 10th to 12th grade rather than ninth to 11th grades. This is also the recommendation of the administration at (Cumberland-Perry). Second, few of the ninth-graders who attend are admitted into the program of their choice as ninth-graders and instead, participate in an overview program,” Blanchard note at that time.

Initially, the district had set a timeline for “communicating all scheduling processes, as well as course availability” that would begin with approval of next year’s separate program of studies for CV9 and for grades 10-12, Blanchard explained last month. This year’s timeline was delayed as the district awaited “better numbers” projecting enrollment at the district’s virtual academy next year.

“Unfortunately, again, the opportunity for vo-tech was still presented to our eighth-graders despite a general freeze on the scheduling process. This led to students/parents being informed specifically that it was not available after already receiving notice from the middle school of the opportunity,” Blanchard explained at that time.