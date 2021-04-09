Cumberland Valley School District reverses course on vo-tech option

Once again, next year’s incoming freshmen in the Cumberland Valley School District have the choice to pursue four-year programs at Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School.
Two weeks ago, district officials reinstated the CPAVTS option for CV9 students for next year, reversing the district’s elimination of the option done in February. However, the reversal is only in effect for district ninth graders during the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent David Christopher verified on Thursday.
“We made this decision about two weeks ago after listening to concerns shared by parents and students. The parents were notified in a letter from me that (the district) would allow ninth-grade students to attend the CPAVTS for this (upcoming) year as a one-time option because of the late notice and communication concerns shared by parents and students,” Christopher stated.
When the Cumberland Valley School Board voted Feb. 15 to approve next year’s ninth-grade course booklet, the same action eliminated Cumberland-Perry as an option for CV9 students next year. However, the option wasn’t listed in the 2021-22 ninth-grade course booklet that the board approved at that time. Meanwhile, the district retained the CPVATS program as an option for next year’s incoming high school students in grades 10-12.
The district’s prior elimination of ninth-grade CPAVTS for 2021-22 was “based generally on the fact that approved career and technical programs at the school are three-year programs,” assistant superintendent Mark Blanchard said in early March. He cited “two primary factors” that specifically influenced that decision.
“First, we believe students are better prepared for the rigors as well as the opportunities of the program and better able to fully engage when (they) are in 10th to 12th grade rather than ninth to 11th grades. This is also the recommendation of the administration at (Cumberland-Perry). Second, few of the ninth-graders who attend are admitted into the program of their choice as ninth-graders and instead, participate in an overview program,” Blanchard note at that time.
Initially, the district had set a timeline for “communicating all scheduling processes, as well as course availability” that would begin with approval of next year’s separate program of studies for CV9 and for grades 10-12, Blanchard explained last month. This year’s timeline was delayed as the district awaited “better numbers” projecting enrollment at the district’s virtual academy next year.
“Unfortunately, again, the opportunity for vo-tech was still presented to our eighth-graders despite a general freeze on the scheduling process. This led to students/parents being informed specifically that it was not available after already receiving notice from the middle school of the opportunity,” Blanchard explained at that time.
This misstep resulted in several district eighth graders and parents voicing their disappointment and disapproval of the actions during public comments sessions at school board meetings throughout March. Written public comments submitted for the meeting echoed spoken comments.
At school board meeting held Tuesday night, however, several of the commentators returned smiling to thank district officials for reinstating CPVATS for ninth graders next year after all.
“I am pleased that some of these concerns have been addressed by the district. I can no longer fault the district for a lack of transparency in planning,” said district parent Sherisa Nailor, of Silver Spring Township, said Tuesday.
Sara Socks, of Monroe Township, also thanked district officials on Tuesday for showing students “integrity that speaks volumes” in reversing the district’s “mistake” of eliminating ninth-grade vo-tech next year.
“I can’t apologize for standing up for my child when I did. I’m not sorry for what I said here (previously), but I’m sorry that I had to say it, particularly to Dr. Christopher and Dr. Blanchard…. Thank you for teaching our kids by example by fixing this,” Socks commented.
Also on Thursday, Christopher told The Sentinel that he has posted a new video and power point on the district’s website about returning to school. On Monday, the district’s secondary students in grades 6-12 are scheduled to return to in-person classes four days per week — Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — through the end of the school year.
A video about the district’s upcoming student spring testing schedule also was expected to be posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org, on Thursday, Christopher added.