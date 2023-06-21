The Cumberland Valley School District is purchasing the property of a nearby church with a congregation that’s reportedly “dwindling” in size.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized the district to purchase the Family Worship Center property at 6780 Carlisle Pike for $825,000.

The district initially approached the church to buy “a sliver” of right-of-way land to install a traffic signal and turn lane at the adjoining intersection of Carlisle Pike and Dapp Lane. The district recently installed the traffic improvements there in partnership with developers of the Hempt Farm property in Silver Spring Township.

“We needed that piece of land to add a turning lane on Dapp for individuals exiting our campus,” Superintendent David Christopher said Tuesday. “The developer of the Hempt Farm property worked with us to get the light in place, which has been a huge help on getting students and fans from our stadium off campus safely. The district shared the cost with the developer, which was very minimal, of the traffic study that was used to justify the light, but the developer took care of the cost of installing the light."

The church offered to sell its entire 1.37 acre property, including the church building, to the district due to “declining parishioner-ship,” according to Michael Willis, CV’s director of business and support services. He said the church has around 25.

Willis said Monday that the district has “no specific plans” for developing the church property, but officials plan to conduct a structural evaluation of the building soon.

School administration

Cumberland Valley school directors also approved the transfer of several district building administrators to other positions, including the new positions of assistant director of curriculum, instruction and assessment and director of professional development. Another position, assistant director of student services “is a replacement due to a retirement,” Christopher said.

On Monday, the school board approved the transfer of Shaull Elementary School Principal Deana Raymer to serve in the sd assistant director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, effective July at an annual salary of $127,995.

The board also approved transferring Monroe Elementary School Principal Megan Ward to director of human resources for professional development, effective July 1 at an annual salary of $133,885.

The transfer of CV High School Assistant Principal Brian Robinson to the new position of assistant director of student services also was approved Monday by the board, effective July 1 at an annual salary of $130,375.

Also Monday, the board approved the transfer of Bianca Cirrincione to food services supervisor, effective July 1 at an hourly rate of $26.15.

School directors also approved the transfer of high school secretary Lisa Shipe Henry to high school administrative secretary-student services/special education, effective July 1 at an hourly rate of $24.15.

Finally, board members approved the transfer of human resources assistant Veronica Ames to human resources generalist, effective July 1 at an annual salary of $56,632.