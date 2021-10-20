Cumberland Valley School District plans turf upgrade at Chapman Field, lights for baseball and softball fields

Cumberland Valley School District is moving forward with plans to upgrade four of its main outdoor athletic facilities at the high school.

The school board Monday accepted a proposal for new sports turf and synthetic track replacement at Chapman Field from Field Turf USA out of Hunt Valley, Maryland, for $2,030,000. The project will be funded through the district’s general fund using a cooperative purchasing agreement.

The board also approved field and track renovations and new lighting for Chapman Field as well as new lighting for the high school baseball and softball fields at the district’s educational campus.

Chapman Field’s main playing field and track facility were last renovated in 2000.

"Turf requires less maintenance and is a more durable surface. Weather doesn’t become as much of an obstacle on turf, and it will allow more opportunities for internal use along with the potential to attract regional and statewide events, which is a benefit to the local economy," district communications specialist Tracy Panzer said this week.

The school board also accepted a proposal Monday for LED lighting and wiring replacements at Chapman Field from Musco Sports Lighting LLC, of Iowa, for $649,782. That project will also be funded through the district’s general fund using a cooperative purchasing agreement.

Finally, the school board accepted a proposal on Monday for a LED lighting replacement at the educational complex’s baseball and softball fields by Musco Sports Lighting for $635,000. Again, this project will be funded through the district’s general fund using a cooperative purchasing agreement.

Work on the renovations and lighting projects will start in the spring and will be completed in August 2022 depending on weather conditions, Panzer said Tuesday.

COVID quarantine numbers drop

In other news, Superintendent David Christopher announced at Monday’s virtual school board meeting that the district’s latest student quarantine numbers indicate that recent revisions to some of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation measures “are working.”

In an update to CV families last week, Christopher reported 17 COVID-19 cases in the district that were exposures in schools for the week of Oct. 8-15, as well as 34 close contacts identified as needing quarantine measures.

“Several additional cases did not have any exposures or close contacts,” Christopher said. “This is a significant drop from previous weeks both due to the lower number of cases, and also due to the new mitigation methods we have implemented."

Prior to implementing the new measures, the district reported that 82 students were quarantined for the week of Oct. 1-8, cited as “mainly due to cases that actually had exposure (the week before).”

The district began implementing “temporary” changes to some of its mitigation measures on Oct. 7 in response to a community and school COVID incident rate that continued to rise through the first four weeks of the 2021-22 school year. District staff and administrators initiated these measures two weeks ago in an attempt to prevent close contacts in school settings:

• Move elementary gym classes “back outside” and increase cafeteria space in all elementary schools for greater social distancing.

• Ensure assigned bus seats are used by all students to curtail wandering during transport.

• Remove unnecessary furniture from classrooms to increase distances between desks.

• Recommended temporary suspension of close group activities unless considered “fundamental” to an academic course, such as science labs.

• Move some secondary classes with large numbers of students to larger spaces when available.

• Social distancing at 3 feet when universally masked, extending to 6 feet whenever unmasked for cafeteria meals, etc.

Over several weeks this year, district personnel evaluated areas of school operation where student quarantines were determined as most generated: cafeterias, 40% of elementary quarantines, 20% of secondary; classrooms, 40% of elementary, 60% of secondary; buses, 20% of elementary, 10% secondary; 10% “other,” such as team groupings.

CV’s online COVID-19 dashboard regularly tracks the amount of cases with school exposure in the district but doesn’t track the total number of quarantines for each case with exposure, Panzer said Tuesday. Weekly updates are sent each Friday to district families.

