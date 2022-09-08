Cumberland Valley School District officials defend student monitoring software's use

Student monitoring software recently initiated by the Cumberland Valley School District for learning devices assigned to district students in grades 5-11 was a focus of public ire at a district school board meeting Tuesday night.

About a half dozen residents objected to the district’s use this school year of Blocksi, a Chromebook extension that allows teachers to monitor what students are doing on district-issued Chromebooks and CV’s Chrome student accounts in the classroom. The district first issued iPads, Chromebooks or laptops to students three years ago as part of its 1:1 technology initiative.

On Tuesday, parents said they opposed the district’s use of Blocksi, describing it as “virus spyware” that replicates itself in families’ electronic devices when students’ Chromebooks are taken home. Some parents said the software compromised their personal and professional devices and threatened legal action against the district if the program isn’t removed.

“This could cause a major data breach. The virus spyware has infected everyone,” said Jason Snyder, of Hampden Township, who told district officials Tuesday “to go back there in the (district office) answer room and talk about it, and then come back here to us and rectify this.”

Superintendent David Christopher said Tuesday that Blocksi has been initiated by the district this year in response to multiple teacher concerns about students playing games and other unauthorized activities on district devices in the classroom.

Blocksi is a Google for Education and Microsoft partner that was selected by the district after it was piloted with a comparative software program for grades 5-9 during the 2021-22 school year, he said.

“Blocksi is a software program that offers a variety of solutions to assist in classroom management, internet filtering, and study safety,” Christopher told The Sentinel this week. “Blocksi complies with all privacy laws and is not illegal spyware or malware. In fact, Blocksi helps CVSD comply with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.

“As a one-to-one district, Cumberland Valley uses a singular component of Blocksi as part of our device management program," Christopher said. "Blocksi is installed through a Google extension onto a student’s Chrome browser and Chromebook devices in grades five through 11. Twelfth grade students, who have Windows laptops, continue to be monitored by the district’s web filter, as required by law."

Mark Blanchard, the district’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, said Tuesday that Blocksi limits students’ access to the internet and prohibits their access to microphones and cameras on district devices.

“(Blocksi) is just used here as a teacher dashboard,” he said.

“As part of (the district’s) Blocksi solution, neither the teacher nor the district has access to turn on the microphone or camera on a student’s device, and Blocksi’s classroom management solution is only functional on the device, or in the Chrome student account between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day," Christopher said. "In addition, CVSD does not have GPS hardware on our devices, nor does Blocksi geotrack our students, which has been shared as a concern by some parents."

More information is available on the district’s 1:1 webpage at www.cvschools.org regarding the district’s app restrictions, personal content, management and remote control, and content filtering, he said.

Other news

The school board Tuesday authorized a two-year contract between the district’s Student Services and Laurel Life for a “dedicated mental health professional for school-based services meeting mental health and behavioral health services” identified by school teams and by referral in individual therapy and therapeutic group sessions.”

The contracted professional also is assigned to provide “information on topics and trainings within the scope of therapist experience and knowledge as arranged through the direction of (the district’s) Professional and Student Services.” Laurel Life is a behavioral, mental health and educational services firm based in central Pennsylvania.

“The past several years have been challenging for everyone, including students,” Christopher told The Sentinel this week. “The main reason we are contracting for a mental health professional is because when students are having mental health challenges, we have been unable to connect them with care due to a lack of providers in the region. Even when we have used a third-party concierge service to assist families in finding a caregiver, it has sometimes taken many calls and the wait time has been lengthy.

“By employing a therapist on contract through Laurel Life, we believe we will be able to have an impact on that wait time for many students,” he said.

The district expects that its costs for a contracted mental health professional will be remunerated through Pennsylvania Act 55 grant funding earmarked for school mental health, and safety and security. Last month, the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that grants totaling $190 million would be awarded to 784 eligible Pennsylvania school districts, area career and technical schools, intermediate units, charter schools, regional charter schools and cyber charter schools for the 2022-22 school year.