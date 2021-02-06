Cumberland Valley School District ninth grade academy work continues, more communication promised

Cumberland Valley School District continued preparations this week to open a districtwide ninth-grade academy next year at the Good Hope Middle School building.

At a virtual meeting held Monday night, the school board approved several contracts for the district’s CV9 at Good Hope renovation project underway at the former middle school, as well as ongoing renovation plans for Hampden Elementary School and Middlesex Elementary School.

“We have currently gutted the Good Hope building and our contractors are on schedule to do a full remodel of the building,” Superintendent David Christopher said of the CV9 building project now underway.

Also on Monday, Christopher announced that the district is working on communications about CV9 planning that will be shared “soon” with district families and the public.

“I think we need to do a little bit better with our communication about the ninth grade academy,” he said in response to a written public comment submitted for Tuesday’s meeting by district parent Thiru Annaraj.

Annaraj wrote, “9th grade academy is not a great concept and board should take parents feedback before moving forward. My kid will be in 9th grade soon and I’m not supporting this without board discussing with parents.”

