Cumberland Valley School District ninth grade academy work continues, more communication promised

Cumberland Valley School District continued preparations this week to open a districtwide ninth-grade academy next year at the Good Hope Middle School building.
At a virtual meeting held Monday night, the school board approved several contracts for the district’s CV9 at Good Hope renovation project underway at the former middle school, as well as ongoing renovation plans for Hampden Elementary School and Middlesex Elementary School.
“We have currently gutted the Good Hope building and our contractors are on schedule to do a full remodel of the building,” Superintendent David Christopher said of the CV9 building project now underway.
Also on Monday, Christopher announced that the district is working on communications about CV9 planning that will be shared “soon” with district families and the public.
“I think we need to do a little bit better with our communication about the ninth grade academy,” he said in response to a written public comment submitted for Tuesday’s meeting by district parent Thiru Annaraj.
Annaraj wrote, “9th grade academy is not a great concept and board should take parents feedback before moving forward. My kid will be in 9th grade soon and I’m not supporting this without board discussing with parents.”
Christopher further clarified district planning underway for CV9 opportunities to The Sentinel on Tuesday.
“We are working with all of our coaches and academic departments to ensure that we have options at CV9 for students. We also are building a schedule that would allow ninth-grade students to be transported to the senior high school at the end of the day for these activities, or possibly before school for some of these as well,” he said.
Activities available to high school students include athletics, clubs, music and drama programs, and JROTC, Christopher listed as examples on Tuesday.
Building work contracts approved Monday by the school board for CV9@ Good Hope and other district buildings included:
Access Control and Security Cameras for CV9@ Good Hope and Hampden Elementary building project to Biztech LLC, Parkersburg, West Virginia, under PEPPM Purchasing Co-op for $148,714.19, paid by the district bond construction fund.
Access Control and Security Camera Software for CV9@ Good Hope and Hampden Elementary building project to Biztech LLC under the PEPPM Purchasing Co-op for $43,378.05, funded by district’s general fund.
Mobile Security Camera System for CV9 at Good Hope/Hampden Elementary building project and districtwide use to LowV Systems Inc., Mechanicsburg, under Co-Stars Purchasing Agreement for $29,055, funded by district bond construction fund.
Also, Barton Associates Inc.–Consulting Engineer was hired at flat fee of $377,900 to engineer and design the replacement of building mechanical and plumbing systems and minor building upgrades at Middlesex Elementary School.