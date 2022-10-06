Cumberland Valley School District: Monkeypox case reported at elementary school

Cumberland Valley School District on Thursday reported that an individual who was recently at Shaull Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox.

District Superintendent David Christopher did not release any further details about who the person was, whether it was a staff member, student or visitor, but he noted that personal communication has already been made with anyone they believe has been in close proximity with the individual.

He added that the district custodial staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect spaces and surfaces in the building, and that they are also in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to receive any further recommendations or additional steps to protect the health of students and staff.

"While the risk of transmission is low in a school setting, we wanted to inform you of this positive case," Christopher said in the note to parents. "Please remain confident that we are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates should any further information necessitate we do as such."

The district said symptoms of monkeypox include, but are not limited to, a blister-like rash, fever and chills and swollen lymph nodes. Monkeypox is typically spread through close, personal and often direct skin-to-skin contact.

Christopher asked parents to keep their child at home if they are feeling unwell and to contact their health care provider and the district's school nurse if a parent believes their child may have monkeypox.