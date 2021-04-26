Cumberland Valley School District discusses parents' concerns with staggered start times for school next year

“Unfortunately, this is a challenge that I think many families face regardless of whether the start time is 9:30 or 8:30," he said. "I know that many of our families have expressed this concern for years and as a parent of an elementary school aged child in a two-spouse working family, I can certainly understand this concern ... Elementary students are required to have 900 instruction hours per year, which works out to about five hours per day. With the addition of non-instructional times like recess and lunch, most elementary school days end up being around 6 to 6.5 hours per day.

“Unfortunately, this amount of time does not provide adequate coverage for families who have at least 8-hour work schedules and often commute on top of that,” Christopher told the school board on April 19.

Under new scheduling, Hampden, Shaull, Sporting Hill and Winding Creek Elementary schools would start 35 minutes later next year than in 2020-21. Parents voiced their opposition in more than a dozen written public comments submitted for last Monday’s school board meeting.