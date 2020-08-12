Cumberland Valley School District delays start of school one week to help deal with adjustments to education plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland Valley School Board agreed on Monday night to move the district’s opening day for students from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, allowing district staff and administrators time to finalize plans for a new education era to fit changing times.

However, the revised 2020-21 district calendar approved on Monday keeps students’ last day of school as June 4, 2021, and senior graduation on June 5, 2021, Superintendent David Christopher said. The revised calendar also maintains 183 student instructional days by eliminating Act 80 teacher workshop days as time off for students.

An informational email about the calendar revisions and other upcoming changes were sent to district parents on Friday before the school board vote. Links to videos with news about the upcoming school year and the new CV Virtual Academy also are posted on the district’s website at www.cvschools.org.

Christopher recommended changing the start of school this year to Aug. 31 as “an extra week of preparation that I believe we do need.”

“We’ve seen a lot of support from our community. It’s been a wild and crazy summer. We are hopeful to get our kids back to school soon and I thank everyone for their support,” Christopher told the school board on Monday.