Cumberland Valley School District delays start of school one week to help deal with adjustments to education plan

The Cumberland Valley School Board agreed on Monday night to move the district’s opening day for students from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, allowing district staff and administrators time to finalize plans for a new education era to fit changing times.
However, the revised 2020-21 district calendar approved on Monday keeps students’ last day of school as June 4, 2021, and senior graduation on June 5, 2021, Superintendent David Christopher said. The revised calendar also maintains 183 student instructional days by eliminating Act 80 teacher workshop days as time off for students.
An informational email about the calendar revisions and other upcoming changes were sent to district parents on Friday before the school board vote. Links to videos with news about the upcoming school year and the new CV Virtual Academy also are posted on the district’s website at www.cvschools.org.
Christopher recommended changing the start of school this year to Aug. 31 as “an extra week of preparation that I believe we do need.”
“We’ve seen a lot of support from our community. It’s been a wild and crazy summer. We are hopeful to get our kids back to school soon and I thank everyone for their support,” Christopher told the school board on Monday.
Administrators have also made changes to the secondary-level daily schedules that were presented at last month’s school board meeting to ensure better safety measures.
Under the new scheduling, middle school students will still alternate times of face-to-face instruction with remote instruction but will have a new schedule with a reduced chance of cross-contamination. Face-to-face instruction will alternate for morning periods only with remote classes in the afternoon. Students will return home after morning classes with a school lunch to avoid cafeteria crowding.
High school schedules also were changed so that more district instructors could staff this year’s new CV Cyber Academy with unexpectedly large enrollment of 2,600 students at all grade levels. However, district officials said the high school’s overall schedule wasn’t compromised by the changes.
Christopher said the district-run cyber school saves money for the district even though he initially expected a total enrollment of around 1,500 kids.
“If all the students who are enrolled in the CV Virtual Academy instead chose to attend an (out-of-district) cyber school, the district would have lost around $30 million to $35 million in cyber costs. Last year, the district spent about $3.3 million on charters and cyber charters,” he said.
Even with the launch of the CV Cyber Academy, the district still expects to lose $1 million in additional unbudgeted costs this year due to students enrolling in cyber charter schools out of the district.
CV’s elementary-level students still are scheduled to attend face-to-face classes five days per week, but start and end times will alternate between buildings to provide each bus run with enough space for students to social distance.
For now, the district has assigned instructional specialists and some reading specialist as grade-level teachers to help the district curtail elementary class sizes and meet guidlelines for physical space between students set by the American Academy of Pediatrics and similar health organizations.
“The district made the decision that it was better to provide elementary students with a five-day per week instructional program face to face in much smaller classes than we normally have than to keep all interventions in place and only provide students with two days per week of face-to-face instruction,” Christopher said.
The district will continue mandated special education services and related services such as speech, occupational therapy and physical therapy for students throughout the school year.
