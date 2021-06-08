Cumberland Valley School District debates mask and vaccine policies as Department of Education says board motion doesn't stand

When the board returned, Shaffner presented an amended motion to lift the district’s mask mandate for all unvaccinated students, staff members and parents that would be effective on June 5, one day following the close of the district’s 2020-21 school year. The motion passed 8-1, with board member Heather Dunn opposing the action.

The same motion also included a provision for COVID-19 vaccines to remain optional for all district students and that “at no time or under any circumstances” would students be bullied or discriminated against due to their preferences regarding masks and vaccinations.

The action on masks contrasted Gov. Tom Wolf’s standing mandate that unvaccinated people statewide must continue to wear masks until June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are vaccinated, whichever comes first.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the Education Department informed the district that the mask mandate remained in place, Superintendent David Christopher sent out a notice last week to Class of 2021 seniors who were due to graduate Saturday at the school’s football stadium that “the mask rule remains in effect for all vaccinated students, staff and guests, but to allow individuals to determine if they meet the criteria to wear one or not.”