Cumberland Valley School District considers town hall meetings to allow more interaction with constituents

Cumberland Valley School District is considering hosting town hall meetings early next year that would serve as an “interactive” public forum, district officials announced this week.

At a school board meeting Monday, board president Heather Dunn said the district is asking constituents to email suggested forum topics to school board members or to Superintendent David Christopher via the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Suggested topics could include “anything (the public) might want to know about that the school board does,” Dunn said.

The district’s consideration for town halls “would be more of a public forum where we can have conversations with members of the public and be more interactive,” Christopher said.

The consideration appears to relate to ongoing occurrences at school board meeting’s public comments sessions involving residents addressing questions to the board. School directors usually don’t respond to the public’s questions during these meetings, which at times appears to frustrate, or even anger, some speakers.

Details about potential town halls dates will follow, officials said.

Also on Monday, Christopher reiterated that a school mask mandate remains in place in the district for now despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision ruling last week that invalidated the state’s mandate for schools. Christopher previously sent out the information last week in a letter to district parents.

Prior to the Department of Health mandate, the district implemented a mask requirement that would be mandated if Cumberland County saw "high" transmission of COVID-19. Since the county remains in high spread as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district’s mask mandate is still in effect.

Dunn announced that the school board “will revisit” the district’s current health and safety plan on Jan. 3, which could affect the district’s standing mandate.

In other news, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved an Act 1 budget resolution that indicates the district won’t raise taxes beyond 3.4% for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year, the index set by the state Department of Education.

The district last raised real estate taxes by 3% in 2020-21, meeting its full state index set for the current fiscal year running July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. As a result, a property owner assessed at a district average of $264,758 was charged an additional $81.02 in real estate taxes for this year. A 3.4% increase next year would increase the district’s tax rate from its current levy of 10.533 mills to 10.912 mills.

The school board is expected to conduct ongoing reviews of a 2022-23 district budget draft early next year before finalizing the year’s fiscal plan by June 30, 2022, the state’s deadline.

Also on Monday, the CV school board authorized the purchase of about 800 Dell laptop devices for all building professional, administrative and administrative support staffs in an amount not to exceed $1.1 million from Global Data Consultants. The purchase is intended to maintain the district’s current four-year life cycle.

The school board also approved the purchase Monday of 800 Apple iPad devices and cases for next year’s district first-graders in an amount not to exceed $270,000 from Global Data Consultants IT Solutions. This purchase, combined with other devices currently leased by the district, will provide all K-4 students with a device.

School directors also approved the purchase of 1,650 Dell Chromebook devices for all district fifth- and ninth-graders next year in an amount not to exceed $530,00 from Global Data IT Solutions. These devices, combined with other devices currently under district lease, will provide all district students in grades 5-12 with a device.

All the device purchases approved by the school board Monday are being conducted for the district through a PEPPM bid cooperative and financed through federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief funding. The ESSR Fund was established in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Education to “address the effects that COVID-19 had, and continues to have” on schools at these levels nationwide.

