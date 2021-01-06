Cumberland Valley School District considers hiring its own police force

“I’d like to point out that the district has been planning and writing policies in advance of this goal without a discussion or even so much as a notification to the remaining stakeholders. ... More specifically ... families and staff have been told for years that the district could not afford to add staff. ... The sudden ability to add our own police force is alarming,” wrote Yerger, who has served as Sporting Hill Elementary PTO’s president.

“It’s not simply like the school board can approve the policy and we would immediately make a change, or that a change in our operations would even be fully approved, but the adoption of the policy would give us the ability to evaluate this concept thoroughly,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday.

The policy draft presented Monday says that the district may employ one or more school police officers defined as “a law enforcement officer employed by the district whose responsibilities, including work hours, are established by the district.”

The district is contemplating creating its own internal police force for a number of reasons, Christopher told The Sentinel. For instance, the district uses two school resource officers. One officer is contracted to the district from Silver Spring Township Police; the other is contracted from Hampden Township Police.