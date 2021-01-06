Cumberland Valley School District considers hiring its own police force

The Cumberland Valley School District is mulling a proposal to hire its own police force as district employees, a move that officials say could be less costly than contracting outside sources.
But it’s not likely to happen soon.
“The school district is looking into having its own police force. ... It would be much more economical to have them as district employees,” Superintendent David Christopher told the school board at a virtual meeting held Monday.
The proposal, Policy 805.2 School Security Personnel, was outlined in brief by Christopher on Monday night. A virtual print copy of the proposal totaling five pages also was posted during the meeting.
The proposal was listed on Monday’s meeting agenda as a new policy that would “define details and information regarding the specific roles, requirements, training and restrictions for positions and roles within the district’s School Safety and Security Department.”
“This is a very preliminary step. There will be lots of opportunity for public comment before anything is finalized,” Christopher told the school board on Monday.
That appeared to address a written public comment submitted to the district by Sarah Yerger and posted in Monday’s agenda. Yerger wrote that she would “like to offer some thoughts regarding the district’s forthcoming hiring of police officers.”
“I’d like to point out that the district has been planning and writing policies in advance of this goal without a discussion or even so much as a notification to the remaining stakeholders. ... More specifically ... families and staff have been told for years that the district could not afford to add staff. ... The sudden ability to add our own police force is alarming,” wrote Yerger, who has served as Sporting Hill Elementary PTO’s president.
“It’s not simply like the school board can approve the policy and we would immediately make a change, or that a change in our operations would even be fully approved, but the adoption of the policy would give us the ability to evaluate this concept thoroughly,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday.
The policy draft presented Monday says that the district may employ one or more school police officers defined as “a law enforcement officer employed by the district whose responsibilities, including work hours, are established by the district.”
The district is contemplating creating its own internal police force for a number of reasons, Christopher told The Sentinel. For instance, the district uses two school resource officers. One officer is contracted to the district from Silver Spring Township Police; the other is contracted from Hampden Township Police.
“It may end up being more cost-effective to have district personnel serving in those roles instead of having a contract with Silver Spring Township PD and Hampden Township PD," Christopher said. "I think it is important to state that we have an excellent relationship with Silver Spring and also Hampden, and we are not evaluating this program as a way to address concerns we have with our current program."
Under the proposal, the district could retain one or one both of the school resource officers or utilize its own officers. The district already employs a complement of unarmed school security personnel who work in all district buildings.
As proposed, a law enforcement officer employed by the district would “exercise the same powers as exercised under authority of law or ordinance by the police of the municipality in which the school property is located.”
The district also would ask the courts to grant authority for school police officers employed by the school district to carry firearms.
If the district were to create its own police force, “It would likely provide us with a bit more continuity and oversight if we had our own internal teams as we would have full hiring, training, and professional development decision-making authority,” Christopher said.
Also, a district-run police force would potentially provide the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which now are outside the jurisdiction of school resource officers contracted from Silver Spring and Hampden townships.
