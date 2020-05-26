Cumberland Valley School District considers delay to start of 2020-21 school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland Valley School District officials are mulling an option to possibly delay the start of the 2020-21 school year by up to two weeks for planning purposes.

At a virtual school board meeting last week, Superintendent David Christopher presented a proposal to change the first day of the 2020-21 school year for all students to Sept. 8, the day that follows Labor Day this year.

The Sept. 8 date is two weeks later than the district's standing 2020-21 start date of Aug. 25 that the school board approved in December 2019. Since then, of course, COVID-19 has changed much of everyday life, closing all public schools in March with students finishing the 2019-20 school year online at home.

Christoper said on Monday that the rapid changes involved with COVID-19 made it virtually impossible for anyone to predict if, when or how schools will be permitted to open for classes in the fall.

“We have a tremendous amount of uncertainty about the new school year. The alternate date we're proposing here would give us extra time until after Labor Day to prepare for the year ahead of us,” Christopher told the school board. “Things are continuing to change very quickly now and we're still and uncertain about how everything will look for us in the fall.”