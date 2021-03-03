Cumberland Valley School District clarifies, explains elimination of vo-tech option for ninth grade students

A Cumberland Valley School District administrator clarified details this week on the district’s elimination of the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School program for next year’s incoming ninth-graders and how affected students learned of the change.
The school board approved next year’s CV9 course selections last month as an entire “program of studies” rather than as separate line items, assistant superintendent Mark Blanchard told The Sentinel on Tuesday. Therefore, when the school board members voted Feb. 15 to approve next year’s ninth-grade course booklet, the same action eliminated Cumberland-Perry as an option for CV9 students next year. The option isn’t listed in the new ninth-grade booklet.
However, the program remains available next year for incoming high school students in grades 10-12. The district said CV9 students who can’t enter the vocational program next year can start the following year as high school sophomores.
At a school board meeting Monday night, several district parents spoke against the move during a public comment period, with some alleging a “lack of transparency” in the district’s process and reasons for the change. Several written public comments that night had similar concerns.
“I would like to know when the decision was made to change the vo-tech opportunities for ninth graders," parent Mary Strausbaugh wrote in a comment. "I would like to know who made the decision. I disagree with the decision made. I am concerned that if we use the rationale that it only affects a few students, what other programs also will be canceled?”
The ninth-grade vo-tech issue wasn’t specifically addressed by district officials at the school board’s vote on Feb. 15. An Administrative Summary of next year’s course additions/changes linked to an online meeting agenda that night also didn’t note the elimination of ninth-grade vo-tech.
“It was briefly discussed at the (district’s) curriculum committee meeting, but not noted in this way. This was an unfortunate oversight,” Blanchard said Tuesday.
Initially, the district had set a timeline for “communicating all scheduling processes, as well as course availability” that would begin with approval of next year’s separate program of studies for CV9 and for grades 10-12, Blanchard said. This year’s timeline was delayed as the district awaited “better numbers” projecting enrollment at the district’s virtual academy next year.
“Unfortunately, again, the opportunity for vo-tech was still presented to our eighth-graders despite a general freeze on the scheduling process. This led to students/parents being informed specifically that it was not available after already receiving notice from the middle school of the opportunity," Blanchard said.
Parents told the school board this week that they didn’t like that ninth-graders would no longer have an opportunity to check out the vo-tech programs that year before selecting a course of study to pursue starting in 10th grade.
Blanchard said the district’s decision to eliminate vo-tech as a ninth-grade option next year was “based generally on the fact” that approved career and technical programs at the school are three-year programs. He cited “two primary factors” that specifically influenced that decision.
“First, we believe students are better prepared for the rigors as well as the opportunities of the program and better able to fully engage when (they) are in 10th to 12th grade rather than ninth to 11th grades. This is also the recommendation of the administration at (Cumberland-Perry).
“Second, few of the ninth-graders who attend are admitted into the program of their choice as ninth-graders and instead, participate in an overview program," he said. "After consulting with vo-tech administration about the effectiveness and efficiency of this approach, we determined it would be a better use of district resources to work with students to prepare them to make good choices about entering vo-tech at the traditional and recommended time."