Cumberland Valley School District approves policy allowing creation of its own police force; adds use-of-force policy

The Cumberland Valley School Board has finalized a new security personnel policy that enables the district to hire its own police force as district employees.
However, hiring a police force isn’t expected to start anytime soon despite the board’s authorization of the policy at Tuesday night’s online meeting.
“I think it would likely be sometime next school year before we would have any sort of change in our current operation. This is a very preliminary step. There will be lots of opportunity for public comment before anything is finalized,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel earlier this month.
Also on Tuesday, the school board finalized another new policy on use of force. The policy was listed on Tuesday’s meeting agenda as “applicable to School Police Officers. The district is in the process of setting policies in place in preparation for the potential hiring and employment of School Police Officers.”
“Use of force is a new policy and is only applicable if we choose to add school police officers who are district employees to our team,” Christopher said Thursday.
The security personnel policy finalized this week says that the district may employ one or more police officers defined as “a law enforcement officer employed by the district whose responsibilities, including work hours, are established by the district.”
The district is contemplating creating its own internal police force for a number of reasons. District officials say it could be less costly than contracting outside sources.
“I don’t have any estimates about savings at this time as we have not identified what we would pay internal officers or fully cost out the program," Christopher said earlier this month. "However, other districts who have made this change with whom we have spoken have demonstrated a savings by utilizing internal officers over contracted school resource officers."
Currently, the district uses two school resource officers. One officer is contracted to the district from Silver Spring Township Police; the other is contracted from Hampden Township Police. Under the new policy, the district could retain one or one both of the school resource officers or utilize its own officers. The district already employs a complement of unarmed school security personnel who work in all district buildings.
Also, a district-run police force potentially could provide the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which now are outside the jurisdiction of school resource officers.
Use of force
The district’s use of force policy defines several terms and provides guidelines in a three-page printout posted during Tuesday’s meeting. The term, “use of force” is defined, in part, as “the amount of reasonable effort required by school police to compel compliance from a person in order to protect the individual or others from injury. This includes any reasonable use of force occurring while the officer is in an official law enforcement capacity.”
The policy defines force as “the application of physical contact that is not welcome by the participant in order to move, restrict passage, escort and refrain.” The policy also says a “School Police Officer shall only use the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the Officer at the time of the event … (as a) a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”
Not all crisis tactics listed in the use of force policy would necessarily involve school police officers using physical force, however. The new policy also lists a tactile option of “de-escalation” as “the use of proactive strategies, including verbal and non-verbal communication to defuse an individual who is in the process of losing self-control, is non-compliant, or demonstrating unacceptable behavior.”
The policy says “proactive strategies” used in de-escalation “addresses behavior that is dangerous, disruptive or otherwise impedes the learning of student or others.”
In the event of any use-of-force incident, a school police officer would be required to immediately notify the district’s director of student and public safety, according to the new policy. The district’s student and public safety director would examine the incident in conjunction with the district’s superintendent before taking any further action.
Food drive
Also on Tuesday, Carol Yanity, president of the Cumberland Valley Education Association, advised the school board that the association is conducting a districtwide food drive benefiting New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5. Donations will collected in all 11 of the district’s buildings.
“Our goal is to collect 7,500 items from staff to help Cumberland Valley School District families,” Yanity said.
Other than Yanity’s comments, no other members of the public spoke during Tuesday’s school board meeting or submitted written comments.