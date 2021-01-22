Cumberland Valley School District approves policy allowing creation of its own police force; adds use-of-force policy

The district is contemplating creating its own internal police force for a number of reasons. District officials say it could be less costly than contracting outside sources.

“I don’t have any estimates about savings at this time as we have not identified what we would pay internal officers or fully cost out the program," Christopher said earlier this month. "However, other districts who have made this change with whom we have spoken have demonstrated a savings by utilizing internal officers over contracted school resource officers."

Currently, the district uses two school resource officers. One officer is contracted to the district from Silver Spring Township Police; the other is contracted from Hampden Township Police. Under the new policy, the district could retain one or one both of the school resource officers or utilize its own officers. The district already employs a complement of unarmed school security personnel who work in all district buildings.

Also, a district-run police force potentially could provide the district with officers with the authority to operate in Middlesex Elementary School and Monroe Elementary School, which now are outside the jurisdiction of school resource officers.

Use of force