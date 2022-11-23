Cumberland Valley School District aims for "choice ready" students

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week approved an updated district comprehensive plan and hired a new director of special education.

At a meeting Monday night, the board unanimously approved a 2022-25 comprehensive plan that was first presented for public inspection Oct. 17. Pennsylvania school districts are required to submit updated comprehensive plans to the state Department of Education every three to six years.

Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel Tuesday that the plan approved Monday focuses on “four major areas” — full adoptions of the district’s “Portrait of an Eagle,” updated Pennsylvania science standards, implementation of a new math curriculum “to improve performance,” and creation of a six-year facilities, finance and staffing plan to address “continued expected growth.”

“CVSD is the fastest growing school district in Pennsylvania," Christopher said. "We will create a comprehensive plan that ensures we have adequate building facilities and staffing to support our growing student population."

At Monday’s meeting, Christopher told the school board that the district’s total enrollment averages 10,128 daily. In 2021-22, the district saw its total enrollment increase by 388 students, a 4% jump over the prior year.

The plan approved Monday also clarifies the district’s so-called “Portrait of an Eagle,” which involves “ensuring that all students have skills and dispositions they will need to be choice ready when they graduate.” The plan defines “choice ready” as student preparedness to “enlist, enroll, or to be employed upon graduation.”

“To be choice ready, we believe students will need to be able to communicate, critically think and problem solve," Christopher said Tuesday. "We also believe students will need to demonstrate the dispositions of adaptability, confidence and empathy. Finally, we believe students will need to demonstrate responsibility, which is both a skill and a disposition."

The district said it plans to “infuse instruction” of these identified areas into its academic programs and to “develop school environments promoting opportunities to develop (such) identified dispositions” over the next several school years.

The plan also says the district intends to “align our instruction and assessment” in science to meet science standards recently adopted by the Pennsylvania State School Board, while also implementing a new math curriculum “designed to improve math performance.”

“Over the next several years, we will be working to address deficiencies we are seeing in our students’ math performance and will be adopting a new math curriculum and resources,” Christopher said Monday.

Full text of the district’s updated comprehensive plan is attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda available on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

Pellman appointed

In other news, the school board approved the appointment of Chad Pellman as director of special education effective at a date to be determined for an annual salary of $129,000. He replaces Gaynelle Angelo, who retired earlier this school year.

Pellman most recently served three years as program director for the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. While there, he oversaw multiple programs and staff, including autism support and multiple disability support classrooms, extended school year, school health, education and behavior consultants and district education teachers, said CV’s communications specialist, Tracy Panzer.

He also previously served as a special education supervisor for the Hempfield School District, learning support teacher/special education liaison and therapeutic autistic support teacher for the Lower Dauphin School District, and a classroom coordinator and special education teacher at the Vista School in Hershey.

Health and safety plan

Also Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board unanimously approved an updated district health and safety plan as required every six months by the American Rescue Plan, which provides pandemic relief funding to eligible school districts and other public entities.

“This is a much more watered down version of the plans we’ve had before. The biggest change is that you don’t see the word COVID-19 as much as before. It focuses more now on other viruses. It’s much more a return to our pre-pandemic standards,” Christopher told board Monday.

The updated plan doesn’t require wearing face masks in schools, events or district-sponsored transportation. The plan also assumes a continuing return to “pre-COVID-19 students densities” without social distancing in district classrooms, cafeterias and transportation. Pre-pandemic expectations for hand washing and respiratory expectations also remain in effect.

The complete text of the updated health and safety plan is attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda at www.cvschools.org.