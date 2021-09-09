Cumberland Valley School Board will vote to consider rescinding its present health and safety plan

The board approved Shaffner's proposal to consider rescinding the district's existing health and safety plan on Sept. 20 in a 6-3 vote, with board president Brian Drapp and members Heather Dunn and Barbara Geistwhite voting against the move. Dunn stated that it was "too soon" to consider eliminating this year's plan.

"We are only into one week of school now. We haven't even let our (existing) plan take hold for this year," she said.

Shaffner declined comment after the meeting regarding his decision to consider rescinding the plan at the board's next meeting. However, Shaffner has stated opposition at previous school board meetings of mandating universal masking in district schools. The CV school board on May 24 voted to lift the district's standing mask mandate for unvaccinated people as of June 5 in response to a proposal then introduced by Shaffner.

Days later, the state Education Department then notified the district it has no jurisdiction to take such action and that the mask mandate would continue as enforced by the Department of Education and the state Department of Health.

According to the district's August 2021 back-to-school planning guide, the state order now in effect supersedes the district's own health and safety plan for this school year.