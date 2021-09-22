Cumberland Valley school board votes to keep health and safety plan

The Cumberland Valley School Board agreed this week not to rescind the district’s existing 2021-22 health and safety plan that’s now superseded by the state Department of Health’s ongoing school masking mandate, thus ending a two-week period of uncertainty in the district.

At a virtual meeting Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 against rescinding the plan, with school director Jessica Silcox in dissent.

Other board members said the district is required by the state Department of Education to have an updated health and safety plan on file before the start of each school year. Rescinding the current plan with no immediate replacement would leave the district in violation of the state’s school code and liable to penalty.

“Our real job (as a school board) is to keep our children in school and to keep them safe, and that’s what we intend to do with the plan that’s in place,” board member Barbara Geistwhite said. “If we rescind this plan tonight, we have no plan. I would rather see a plan in place with options to change it as we need rather than have no plan and be out of compliance.”