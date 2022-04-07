Cumberland Valley School Board sets policy on public participation at meetings

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week unanimously finalized revisions to the district’s policy on public participation at board meetings.

The board will continue to lead its business meetings with an initial public comment session directed to agenda items, followed by a second round of public comments not limited to the agenda at the completion of board business. Public comment at board meetings also will remain limited to three minutes per speaker.

Also as approved Monday, registration cards for live public comment at meetings will require speakers to list their name, municipality, and now, street addresses with optional email and phone listing for potential followup contacts. Dunn said Monday that only a speaker’s name and municipality will be announced during public meetings. All other information listed on cards will remain private to the district.

Board members conducted a first review of a revised draft of the policy forwarded by the district’s policy committee on March 7. At that time, school board members returned the draft to the committee for edits before a second board review was scheduled to take place March 24.

On March 7, a majority of the board disagreed with an initial committee recommendation to curtail in-person public comment to one session per meeting. The board forwarded a revision back to the committee that retains the rule of two public comment periods per meeting.

A further revised draft presented to the board March 14 contained a related clause, “The school board president, in consultation with the superintendent, in formulating the agenda for each school board meeting, reserve the right to include a second public comment period at the end of the school board meeting. The second public comment period shall be subject to all terms and conditions set forth herein that apply to the first public comment period.”

After discussion, the board agreed March 14 to send the draft to district solicitor Michael Cassidy for further revisions. As approved Monday, further revision states, “The school board shall provide at each open meeting of the school board opportunity for residents and taxpayers to provide public comment prior to taking official action. … In addition … the board shall provide a second opportunity for public comment at the end of each public board meeting.”

The board also has opted to discontinue posting written public comments online with its meeting agendas in light of a recent federal court ruling against the Pennsbury School District for curtailing public comments that district officials there deemed “abusive or irrelevant,” according to a Dec. 6 Philadelphia Inquirer report.

“If a written comment we get is inflammatory, we would have to decide what is appropriate to post and what isn’t. We don’t want to be in that position to have to decide,” Dunn said previously.

