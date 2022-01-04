Cumberland Valley School Board sets optional mask plan based on COVID-19 case thresholds for each school building

The Cumberland Valley School Board has adopted a revised district health and safety plan that will make masks optional for students and staff starting Jan. 17 if certain criteria for COVID-19 case numbers are met on a building-by-building basis.

The plan also changes the district’s quarantine protocols effective Tuesday to require only students and staff who are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID to quarantine. Masks will continue as mandated on district transportation, however, due to federal requirements.

“Our continued goal for 2021-22 is to keep our schools open all year and to keep our students safe and engaged fully in a normal educational experience," Superintendent David Christopher said prior to Monday’s vote. "We’ve done a great job so far this year in keeping our students in school and keep down our quarantine numbers. This continues to be our goal."

The school board approved the revised plan in a 5-3 vote with one abstention from two options presented Monday by Christopher. Voting in favor of the approved revisions were Michael Gossert, Michelle Nestor, board vice president Greg Rausch, Bud Shaffner and Jessica Silcox.

Voting against the proposal were board president Heather Dunn, Jevon Ford and Barbara Geistwhite.

“This is about the biggest decision that we, as a board, have ever made. ... It is a very, very big decision to take on the responsibility of the lives of 11,000 people,” Geistwhite said before the vote.

Brian Drapp abstained from voting on the measures. Earlier Monday, Drapp introduced a failed proposal to table the plan revisions until a “future date,” citing “a lack of transparency” in the process and a perceived lack of time to “incorporate public comment” in the board’s decision.

Voting against Drapp’s proposal were Dunn, Gossert, Nestor, Shaffner and Silcox, while Geistwhite abstained.

A second option presented to the board Monday would have revised the district’s health and safety plan to make masks optional in district buildings starting Jan. 10 with the same quarantine revisions enacted Monday. Although that option was motioned for board consideration by Shaffner, no board member seconded it for further action.

In light of Cumberland County's recent increase in case numbers relating to a surge from the omicron variant of COVID-19, several school board members questioned whether to make plan revisions effective at a date later than Jan. 17, but decided against it.

Cumberland County reported 331 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health. The seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 295.6, the highest rate for the county in the pandemic.

Health plan

The revised health and safety plan makes masks optional inside district buildings during regular school hours starting on Jan. 17 “assuming that case counts by building over the preceding two weeks do not meet a 2% threshold.” In any building where cases rise to 2% or above, masks will be mandated until levels subside.

Christopher indicated that reaching a 2% threshold or above at individual buildings would comprise “a higher case count than we’ve seen through the entire pandemic so far with two exceptions — this fall at the high school and Mountain View Middle School.”

“Two percent is not an aggressive number. I believe (using this threshold) will keep our buildings open,” he said.

COVID spread within a district building that involves 5% or more of its students and staff within a 14-day period may require up to a 14-day closure. The procedure also applies to three consecutive classroom or core group outbreaks.

School closures also may result from lack of adequate staff, bus driver shortages or systemwide breakdowns, with food deliveries cited as a “primary concern.”

Opinion on the revisions appeared split by the 20-plus constituents who spoke during a public comment session at Monday’s school board meeting.

“Now is not the time to make masks optional. I’m here to show my support for the district’s current health and current health and safety plan (that mandates universal masking in schools). Other schools without a mandate are moving to remote learning,” said Michelle Dotsey of Spring Spring Township and the mother of three students.

Michelle Clancy, of Monroe Township, said Monday that she’s “not an anti-masker” but instead an advocate for “freedom of choice.”

Meanwhile, more than 160 written public comments were submitted electronically for Monday’s school board meeting, district officials said. Of those, around 145 of the respondents urged the district to keep its current health and safety plan in place that mandates universal masking when Cumberland County’s positively rate reaches 5% or higher and classified as having “substantial spread” by the state Department of Health.

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0