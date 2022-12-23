Cumberland Valley school board revises policies on student discipline, searches

Cumberland Valley School Board members this week approved changes to policies for graduation, student discipline and searches, as well as hiring a third school police officer for the district.

On Monday, the board approved changes that would add support for students experiencing "educational instability" and mandates for graduation data reporting, as well as clarified circumstances in which a school can impose discipline for off-campus conduct.

According to the revised student discipline policy, the district's Code of Student Conduct will still apply in circumstances if the student is on school property, under supervision of the school, present at school-sponsored activities, traveling to and from school-sponsored activities and while riding school provided transportation.

The revised policy will also apply in off-campus incidents if the conduct involves threats of violence or serious harm to students or the school, disrupts the school environment or educational process, threatens the rights of students or staff, or involves theft or vandalism of school property.

Superintendent David Christopher said earlier this month that the updates relate to a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year regarding Mahanoy School District vs. B.L. “that centers around a school district’s ability to discipline students for off-campus conduct.” The court ruled the school district violated the First Amendment of a student who posted vulgar language and gestures on social media outside of school hours.

The board also approved revisions to the policy on searches, with the revised purpose listed as “the need to respect the rights of students to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures while fulfilling the district’s interest in protecting and preserving the health, safety and welfare of the school population, enforcing rules of conduct, and maintaining an appropriate atmosphere conductive to learning.”

Revisions further state that school officials are authorized to “lawfully search students and their belongings ... without a warrant, when in school, on school grounds or when otherwise under school supervision," if there is reasonable suspicion the search will find contraband, threatening material or evidence of a violation of school policy or law. The policy states the scope and extent of searches “must be reasonable in relation to the nature of the evidence ... .”

Guidelines were also set about training staff to conduct such searches, and the revisions also outline district guidelines for individualized suspicion searches, and random or general searches without individualized searches.

Full text of revised district policies approved Monday and proposed changes to existing district policies under consideration by the board are attached to the Dec. 19 online meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org

In other news, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a resolution Monday hiring Nicholas William McMillen as the district’s third school police officer. It also authorized filing a petition with Cumberland County’s Court of Common Pleas for McMillen’s appointment to the position.

“Nick McMillen has been a security officer here with CV for several years, but in the last two years, expressed an interest in becoming a school police officer," Christopher said. "Officer McMillen recently graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at HACC and was transferred from a security officer to our school police force on Monday night. We are excited to have Nick joining our school police officer team that now includes three officers."

In May 2021, the school board approved the district’s transition from using school resource officers contracted through the Silver Spring Township Police Department to two new school police officer positions employed by the school district.

CV school directors previously authorized a resolution establishing “power and duties” of police officers employed by the district. The board also enacted a new policy that allowed the district to hire its own police force as district employees, as well as a policy on the use of force listed as “applicable to school police officers.”