Cumberland Valley school board pushes through motion lifting mask mandate

At a school board meeting Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board voted to lift the mask mandate for all unvaccinated district administrators, staff, students and parents effective June 5, the day following the close of the 2020-21 school year.
The same motion also included a provision for COVID-19 vaccines to remain optional for all district students and that “at no time or under no circumstances” will students be bullied or discriminated against due to their preferences regarding masks or vaccinations.
On May 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new public health recommendations for masks, with Pennsylvania following suit that same day. New CDC recommendations indicate that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks or socially distance in most situations indoors and outdoors. However, Gov. Tom Wolf has mandated that unvaccinated people must wear masks until 70% of all Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, which is expected to happen this summer.
The board approved Monday night’s action in an 8-1 vote. Jessica Silcox, who represents Silver Spring Township, was the only school director voting against the proposal that was introduced by Bud Shaffner, a 24-year school board veteran who represents Hampden Township.
Shaffner made the unlisted proposal during the meeting’s first public comment period after hearing comments from an initial handful of the nearly three dozen residents who addressed the board that evening out of an attending crowd of roughly 100 people. It's unknown if all of the people in attendance were from Cumberland Valley.
“We’re essentially telling our kids to sit down, shut up and put on the mask or you’re a grandma killer,” Michele Clancy of Monroe Township told the board to the audience’s applause. “Our healthy children are forced to wear masks for seven hours every day that interferes with their breathing. My son has had to wear masks while doing sports and lifting weights.”
Shaffner’s proposal came after several parents urged the board to make the move to lift district mask mandates for all and keep vaccines optional regardless of any future state or federal mandates that may occur.
Shaffner said that doing so also could put the district at risk of losing federal or state funding and he would not “even support this if it means we have to raise taxes."
“I feel compelled to do what is best for parents and students. We don’t like what has happened,” Shaffner told the crowd. “We get a lot of our funding from the state and federals. ... We’re going to be putting a target on ourselves with this. This (mask and vaccine proposal) is an unusual move for Cumberland Valley. We’re a conservative group.”
At first, Shaffner proposed that the action to take effect immediately, a move that school director Heather Dunn called “rushed and irresponsible.”
Superintendent David Christopher expressed concern that the sudden proposal for immediate action wasn’t listed in the school board’s meeting agenda for that night.
“I’m not certain that it wouldn’t cause a lot of confusion for our families,” Christopher said.
"I don’t think any person on the board likes masks," Dunn said. "My son is happy to wear a mask for playing sports this year after he didn’t get to play last year. If the state cuts off $30 million from us because of this (proposal), it’s not going to come from our taxes to be made up. It’s coming from when we would have to cut all of our athletics or music programs.”
Board member Michelle Nestor said, “My decision as a parent is not to vaccinate after doing research. My two sons are still going through puberty. I don’t believe the state is going to mandate this. ... We need to discuss things. (The proposal) needs enough time to be communicated.”
District officials then called for a brief closed board session for further discussion as the meeting’s public comment period remained open. Upon returning to open session, Shaffner said, “I was being rash and I was not thinking. I don’t think our students should arrive at school the next day not knowing what’s happening. I’m amending this (proposal) so that it would become effective June 5.”
After the board approved Shaffner’s amended proposal, some members of the public still listed for remaining public comment declined their turn, while still others thanked the board for taking action on the matter.
Jumoka Kirkwood, a parent in the district, more or less told the board that she didn’t like what she’d just seen taken place.
“This is wrong. This is an ambush. I think we all need to talk about this. I’ve been coming to these meetings for two years ... and this school district needs to continue its transparency. We have a commitment not just to the 100 people who are here tonight but to the entire school district.”
Prior to Shaffner’s proposals, Christopher said during the meeting’s superintendent report that the district is planning a full five-days-per week return to school in fall 2021 “based on our belief that there will be broad access to vaccines by the end of August 2021, and based on how well we have done with almost full densities of students for the past six weeks.”
Christopher said it appears to the district that “based on statements made by the acting secretary of education” that a vaccine mandate would not be in place this fall. The district also had no plans to require student vaccinations or proof of vaccinations this fall “unless required to do so by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”