Cumberland Valley school board pushes through motion lifting mask mandate

“I feel compelled to do what is best for parents and students. We don’t like what has happened,” Shaffner told the crowd. “We get a lot of our funding from the state and federals. ... We’re going to be putting a target on ourselves with this. This (mask and vaccine proposal) is an unusual move for Cumberland Valley. We’re a conservative group.”

At first, Shaffner proposed that the action to take effect immediately, a move that school director Heather Dunn called “rushed and irresponsible.”

Superintendent David Christopher expressed concern that the sudden proposal for immediate action wasn’t listed in the school board’s meeting agenda for that night.

“I’m not certain that it wouldn’t cause a lot of confusion for our families,” Christopher said.

"I don’t think any person on the board likes masks," Dunn said. "My son is happy to wear a mask for playing sports this year after he didn’t get to play last year. If the state cuts off $30 million from us because of this (proposal), it’s not going to come from our taxes to be made up. It’s coming from when we would have to cut all of our athletics or music programs.”