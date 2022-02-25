Cumberland Valley School Board OKs CV Mini-Thon to set its own mask requirements

The Cumberland Valley School Board authorized revisions this week to the district’s 2021-22 health and safety plan that permits school-affiliated organizations like CV Mini-Thon to set its own safety protocols for activities held under their jurisdiction in district buildings outside of regular school hours.

At a meeting Tuesday night, CV school directors opted to revise this portion of the district’s health and safety plan after students earlier this month requested a recommendation to have a masking protocol at the upcoming Mini-Thon fundraiser.

This year’s annual Mini-Thon is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. March 11 at the high school. The annual event raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund that aids child cancer patients and families at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

It is one of many fundraisers put together each year by the district’s student-run Mini-Thon organization. On Feb. 7, the students voiced concerns to the school board about the district’s current optional masking regulations because district Mini-Thons often are attended by cancer patients who are at high risk for COVID-19 spread due to their compromised immune systems.

“CV Mini-Thon student leadership expressed concerns that some of our Four Diamond families may stay away from our event due to those worries about masks, and they wanted to have the option of have our (Mini-Thon’s) family room be a place where masks are mandatory to ease these fears,” CV Mini-Thon co-adviser Roy Stanley told The Sentinel this week.

Last month, the school board approved revisions to the district’s health and safety plan that designated masking as optional during regular school hours on a building-by-building basis contingent on COVID-19 cases remaining below a 2% threshold for at least two weeks.

As of Tuesday, masking was designated as optional for all district buildings during regular school hours with the exception of Sporting Hill Elementary School. However, Sporting Hill’s mask mandate could lift by March 1 if case numbers warrant.

The revisions authorized Tuesday allow school-related organizations like the CV Mini-Thon to set their own masking and social distancing protocols for events held under their jurisdiction using district buildings outside regular school hours regardless of the district’s status of the building during school hours.

Although the organization is mandating masks this year for anyone in the event’s family room, “The average student attending (this year’s) Mini-Thon will not need to wear a mask unless they want to, as they will not be entering the family room,” Stanley said.

Tuesday’s board approval further revises the district’s health and safety plan to include a clause allowing outside organizations to set their own safety protocols when using district buildings for events held under their jurisdiction outside regular school hours. However, approved revisions now specifies that school-sponsored groups may set safety measures for masking and social distancing for qualifying events. The district lists no safety protocol measures for outside groups events.

“The school board added in the provisions about masks and social distancing to limit the extent that school-affiliated organizations could chose to alter their plans from the district-approved plan. They did not want our school-affiliated organizations to attempt to add in safety elements that we have not had previously had in our health and safety plans, like a requirement that all participants be tested prior to participation,” Superintendent David Christopher said Wednesday.

CV extracurricular programs such as school musicals and athletics are not affected by the revisions, Christopher said.

Also Tuesday, the district’s health and safety plan was revised to no longer require physical distancing in classrooms once buildings move to mask-optional status based on case counts below the district’s 2% building threshold.

If district building cases return above a 2% threshold and once again requires face mask be worn during the school day, staff may also be asked to utilize social distancing in classrooms should the rate remain above the 2% threshold for more than two weeks.

Finally, students or staff who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 may return to school following these CDC quarantine protocols:

Stay home for five days.

You can leave your house if symptoms are resolving after five days.

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until fever resolves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0