Cumberland Valley School Board further defines building protocol if a positive COVID-19 case arises

The Cumberland Valley School Board made last-minute adjustments and fixes Monday to plans and procedures for a new school year that is to start Monday, Aug. 31.

The school board unanimously approved an addendum to the district’s existing Health and Safety Plan. It adds a provision that states when a positive COVID-19 case is reported in a district school the building will be closed for one day for cleaning, and affected students will receive online instruction.

Superintendent David Christopher said the revision exceeds new joint guidelines released two weeks ago by the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health.

To keep elementary face-to-face classes at 20 or fewer students this year, the district has hired five additional elementary teachers and one additional special education teacher.

This also was intended to provide enough teachers to support students in the virtual academy. Overall, however, the district staffed around 65 additional classrooms this year for the virtual academy through internal reassignments and using some instructors without previous elementary experience.

Also, teachers with underlying health conditions were given an option of working online through the virtual academy.