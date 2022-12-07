Cumberland Valley School board considers updates for discipline related to off-campus conduct

Cumberland Valley School Board members reviewed proposed changes to the district’s existing policies for graduation and student discipline during a meeting Monday night.

Proposed revisions to Policy 212–Graduation were presented to the board with additional text that was added after an initial board review that took place last month.

New proposed text relates to legislative updates that occurred after board members’ first review of the draft and addresses state mandates regarding the publication of district graduation requirements, support for students experiencing “educational instability,” and the district’s obligation to report graduation data to the state Department of Education.

Proposed changes to Policy 218–Student Discipline involves new language that “clarifies the circumstances under which a school can impose discipline related to off-campus conduct,” according to Monday’s meeting agenda.

Changes now under consideration involve these stipulations for on and off-campus activities:

The policy and the district’s Code of Student Conduct “apply to the behavior of students at all times during the time they are under the supervision of the school or at any time while on school property, while present at school-sponsored activities, and while traveling to or from school and school-sponsored activities, and while traveling to or from school and school-sponsored activities or at other time times while riding in school provided means of transportation (“on-campus).

As proposed, policy changes and the district’s Cod of Student Conduct also apply to student behavior occurring off-campus when:

Conduct involves, threatens or makes more likely violence, use of force or other serious harm directed at students, staff or the school environment

Conduct materially and substantially disrupts or interferes with the school environment or educational process, such as school activities, school work, discipline, safety and or order on school property or school functions

Conduct interferes with or threatens to interfere with the rights of students or school staff or the safe and orderly operation of schools and their programs

Conduct involves the theft or vandalism of school property

Proximity, timing or motive for the conduct in question or other factors pertaining to conduct otherwise establish a direct connection to attendance at school, to the school community, or to a school-sponsored activity, including, but not limited to, conduct that violates the district’s Code of Conduct if it occurred in school… or acts of vandalism directed at the property of school staff because of their status as such.

Finally, proposed changes state that district staff “shall report the student to the (district’s) threat assessment team in accordance with applicable law and board policy.”

Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel Tuesday that the proposed updates relate to a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year regarding Mahoney School District vs. B.I. “that centers around a school district’s ability to discipline students for off-campus conduct.”

“Because the case more fully clarifies what constitutes free-speech off-campus and what is still speech that can be controlled by the school, it required that we add an update to this policy. Our previous process for addressing off-campus speech at CV had already been more conservative, and therefore in-line with the ruling, but this policy still should be updated to reflect the new interpretation by the SCOTUS,” Christopher further stated Tuesday.

The school board is expected to finalize the proposed changes to these policies Dec. 20.

Draft versions of these and other district policies now under consideration for revisions are attached to Monday’s online meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org.

School board positions

Cumberland Valley School Board members re-appointed Heather Dunn to serve as board president and Greg Rausch as vice president at a reorganization meeting Monday night

Dunn, whose current term as school director expires at the end of 2023, represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. She previously served as CV’s school board president from 2018 to 2020, and was again appointed to that position in December 2021 in the wake of Brian Drapp’s resignation as board president the preceding month.

Like Dunn, Rausch also represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. His term on the board is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Michelle Nestor was appointed assistant board secretary for a first time on Thursday. Nestor, whose term expires at the end of 2023, represents Hampden Township. Michael Dieffenbach serves as the board’s nonelected recording secretary, as well as the school district’s business manager.

Drapp, who attended Tuesday’s meeting remotely, was the only board member voting against Dunn’s and Rausch’s re-appointment to their respective posts. Nestor, however, was re-appointed to her position unanimously by the board Monday.