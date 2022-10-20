Cumberland Valley School Board considers school safety policy revisions

At a meeting Monday night, the school board discussed proposed revisions to current district policies 231.1 – Threat Assessment, 805 – Emergency Preparedness & Response, and 805.2 – School Security Personnel.

Considerations are linked to Act 55 of 2022 and prior legislation that amends the state’s Public School Code to include updated safety and school security requirements for school districts statewide.

“The proposed policy changes just ensure our policies are aligned with (state) Act 55 of 2022, which updated the PA School Code and was passed by a large majority of the PA House and Senate,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel this week.

The district proposes to update its existing threat assessment policy to include references to the state’s mandate for annual school staff training that’s already in place in the district.

Likewise, proposed updates to CV’s existing policy pertaining to emergency preparedness and response would add “references to the district applicable health and safety plans and required training” already in place.

“All of (these) items are school district requirements under the PA School Code,” Christopher said. “The code was updated in 2018 with the language on required training of Threat Assessment Teams, which appears in our current policy and is not a proposed change.”

Updates to the district’s existing school security personnel would “align” with state acts 55 and Act 18, both of which address threat assessments and school safety. The proposed text additions reference the district’s existing threat assessment measures, background check requirements, and its prior appointment of a school security director.

During a public comment period at Monday’s meeting, resident Lois Koneski urged school directors to amend proposed revisions to the district’s threat assessment policy “so that this (school staff) training will have to be approved before its implemented.”

“This policy assumes that the (district’s) threat assessment team will carry racial prejudice. Please don’t let critical race theory have even one more entry point into our schools,” she said.

A CV policy stipulates the district’s superintendent “or designee” ensure that that threat assessment teams members are provided individual and/or group training annually on six required topics.

One of those required school staff training topics is “Identifying and avoiding racial, cultural or disability bias.”

Other listed training focuses are:

Responsibilities of threat assessment team members

Process of identifying, reporting, assessing and intervening with threats

Confidentiality requirements under state and federal laws and regulations, and school board policies

Student Assistance Program process

Youth suicide awareness, prevention and response

The school board is scheduled to take a final vote on all proposed policy revisions Nov. 7.

Town hall update

In other news, board president Heather Dunn announced that the district’s second public town hall forum held Oct. 13 was attended by only two members of the public. Of those, only one attendee addressed questions to the school board.

“We will not be scheduling anymore town halls in the future,” Dunn said Monday.

District officials first considered initiating town hall meetings late last year. At that time, Christopher said the meetings “would be more of a public forum where we can have conversations with members of the public and be more interactive.”

The format was intended as a step beyond with school board meeting public comment sessions, which typically involve residents addressing questions to the board. School directors usually don’t respond to the public’s questions during these meetings, which at times has appeared to frustrate, or even anger, some speakers.

The district hosted an initial town hall meeting in February attended by roughly two dozen people. The board fielded questions then from about a half-dozen residents.