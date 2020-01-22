Cumberland Valley School Board considers changes to graduation requirements

Cumberland Valley School District officials propose to update the district’s graduation requirements to mirror recent state legislation that gives students more ways to earn a diploma.

In October 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 1095 into law. It expands students’ options to “demonstrate postsecondary readiness using four additional pathways that more fully illustrate college, career and community readiness,” according to the state Department of Education’s website.

The bill creates four options that students who are not proficient on the three Keystone Exams in Algebra I, literature and biology may use to meet requirements to graduate, according to a summary listed on the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.

The Cumberland Valley School Board took an initial look at proposed revisions to the district’s graduation policy on Tuesday night and is expected to vote on the proposal after a second public review within the next several weeks. Superintendent David Christopher referred to the new state law on which the district’s policy revisions are based as containing “some pretty substantial changes.”