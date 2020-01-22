Cumberland Valley School Board considers changes to graduation requirements

Cumberland Valley School District officials propose to update the district’s graduation requirements to mirror recent state legislation that gives students more ways to earn a diploma.
In October 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 1095 into law. It expands students’ options to “demonstrate postsecondary readiness using four additional pathways that more fully illustrate college, career and community readiness,” according to the state Department of Education’s website.
The bill creates four options that students who are not proficient on the three Keystone Exams in Algebra I, literature and biology may use to meet requirements to graduate, according to a summary listed on the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.
The Cumberland Valley School Board took an initial look at proposed revisions to the district’s graduation policy on Tuesday night and is expected to vote on the proposal after a second public review within the next several weeks. Superintendent David Christopher referred to the new state law on which the district’s policy revisions are based as containing “some pretty substantial changes.”
Previously, Pennsylvania students were required to pass end-of-course Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology to meet state graduation requirements. Since 2016, however, a series of moratoriums have been enacted on the use of Keystone Exams for this purpose, with the Education Department calling the requirement “too restrictive.”
If finalized by the CV board next month, the high school would offer students these options for meeting the district’s graduation requirements, beginning with the Class of 2022:
• Keystone Proficiency Pathway: Proficient or advanced score on Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.
• Keystone Composite Pathway: Satisfactory composite score on algebra, literature and biology while achieving at least a proficient score on at least one of these exams and no less than a basic on the other two.
• Alternate Assessment Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone-content course for each Keystone Exam on which a student doesn’t achieve a proficient score AND one of the following:
Attain an established score on an approved alternative assessment: SAT, PSAT, ACT, ASVAB, ACT Workkeys Assessment, AP or IB exam; successful completion of a dual enrollment course or pre-apprenticeship program; acceptance in an accredited four-year nonprofit higher education institution.
• Evidence Based Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone content course for each Keystone Exam for which a student doesn’t achieve proficiency and demonstration of three pieces of evidence consistent with a student’s goals and career plans. This includes one of following: established score on ACT Workkeys assessment, a SAT subject test, or an AP or IB exam; acceptance to an accredited nonprofit higher education other than a four-year institution; attain an industry recognized credential; successful completion of a dual enrollment.
This also includes two additional pieces of evidence, including one or more of the aforementioned options:
• Satisfactory completion of a service learning project; advanced or proficient score on a Keystone Exam; letter guaranteeing full-time employment; certified successful completion of internship or cooperative education program; satisfactory compliance of NCAA core courses for college-bound student athletes with minimum GPA of 2.0.
• Career and Technical Education Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone content course for each Keystone Exam for which a student doesn’t achieve proficiency AND attaining industry-based compentency certification related to CTE program of study OR demonstrate a high likelihood of success on an approved industry-based compentency assessment OR readiness for continued meaningful engagement in the CTE study program.