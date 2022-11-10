Cumberland Valley School Board bumps pay for subs, finalizes revisions for school safety policies

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week finalized revisions to several existing district policies relating to school safety to correspond with recent updates to Pennsylvania’s Public School Code.

At a meeting Monday night, CV school directors approved final revisions to current district policies 231.1–Threat Assessment, 805-Emergency Preparedness & Response, and 805.2–School Security Personnel.

Changes correspond to Act 55 of 2022 and previous legislation amending the state’s Public School Code to include updated safety and school security requirements for school districts statewide.

Approved revisions to the district’s existing threat assessment policy include references to the state’s mandates for annual school staff training that’s already in place in the district. Finalized changes to the district’s standing policy concerning emergency preparedness and response adds “references to the district applicable health and safety plan and required training” already in place.

“All of (these) items are school district requirements under the PA School Code,” Superintendent David Christopher previously said. "The code was updated in 2018 with the language on required training of Threat Assessment Teams, which appears in our current policy and is not a proposed change.”

Finalized updates to the district’s existing school security personnel “aligns” with state acts 55 and Act 18, both of which address threat assessments and school safety. Text additions reference the district’s existing threat assessment measures, background check requirements, and its prior appointment of a school security director.

Contributions for CPACTC renovations

Also Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a resolution authorizing contributions by the district for “payment of design costs” supporting a building construction/renovation project at Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center. District officials previously noted that CPACTC plans the project in response to growing enrollment and expansion of its programs.

According to the resolution, CPACTC “desires” to undertake a construction-renovation project to “improve” its facilities in Silver Spring Township at an estimated cost of $23.5 million. The resolution further states that project expenses “shall be divided among (CPACTC’s sponsoring) member school districts” proportionate to each district’s weighted five-year student attendance average.

School boards representing each of CVACTC’s member school districts must approve the same resolution as CV did this week before project work moves forward. CVACTC currently is sponsored by a total of 13 member school districts in Cumberland, Perry and York counties. Along with Cumberland Valley, other sponsoring Cumberland County districts include Big Spring, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg Area, and South Middleton. West Shore School District is located in both Cumberland and York counties.

CVACTC’s Joint Operating Committee, comprising representatives from the career and technical school’s member school districts, has approved payment up to $200,000 for the project’s upfront design costs, according to the resolution.

Substitute pay

Also Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved an agreement addendum between Substitute Teacher Service and the district to provide “substitute placement services” from Nov. 7, 2022 and June 30, 2023 that involves an increase in the district’s daily pay rates.

As approved, the district’s daily pay rate for substitute teachers has been increased from $125 to $150. The daily rate for building substitutes teachers has been raised from $150 to $175, and the rate for retired substitutes teachers is up from $150 to $250.

“We are continuing to have a significant issues with our substitutes, as I think all schools are. We are hopeful that we will be able to fill more days by increasing our rates,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel this week.

Finally, the CV School board Monday approved a resolution “for the selection and appropriation of certain land” situated in Silver Spring Township “for public school purposes, specifically a 10.2-acre tract of property at 60 Pleasant Drive adjacent to Green Ridge Elementary School “offered for public sale in the amount of $625,000 per the attached sales agreement.”

No further information regarding the matter was included with Monday’s online meeting agenda.