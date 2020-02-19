Cumberland Valley School Board approves updates to district’s graduation requirements

The Cumberland Valley School Board Tuesday approved updates to the district’s graduation requirements to meet recent state legislation that gives students more ways to earn a diploma.

Senate Bill 1095 created four options that students who are not proficient on the three Keystone Exams in Algebra I, literature and biology may use to meet requirements to graduate, according to a summary listed on the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.

Previously, Pennsylvania students were required to pass end-of-course Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology to meet state graduation requirements. Since 2016, however, a series of moratoriums have been enacted on the use of Keystone Exams for this purpose.

Beginning with CV’s Class of 2022, the high school will offer students these options for meeting the district’s graduation requirements:

Keystone Proficiency Pathway: Proficient or advanced score on Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.

Keystone Composite Pathway: Satisfactory composite score on algebra, literature and biology while achieving a proficient score or better on at least one of these exams and no less than a basic on the other two.