Cumberland Valley School Board approves updates to district’s graduation requirements

The Cumberland Valley School Board Tuesday approved updates to the district’s graduation requirements to meet recent state legislation that gives students more ways to earn a diploma.
Senate Bill 1095 created four options that students who are not proficient on the three Keystone Exams in Algebra I, literature and biology may use to meet requirements to graduate, according to a summary listed on the Pennsylvania School Boards Association website.
Previously, Pennsylvania students were required to pass end-of-course Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology to meet state graduation requirements. Since 2016, however, a series of moratoriums have been enacted on the use of Keystone Exams for this purpose.
Beginning with CV’s Class of 2022, the high school will offer students these options for meeting the district’s graduation requirements:
Keystone Proficiency Pathway: Proficient or advanced score on Keystone Exams in algebra, literature and biology.
Keystone Composite Pathway: Satisfactory composite score on algebra, literature and biology while achieving a proficient score or better on at least one of these exams and no less than a basic on the other two.
Alternate Assessment Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone-content course for each Keystone Exam on which a student doesn’t achieve a proficient score AND one of the following:
Attain an established score on an approved alternative assessment: SAT, PSAT, ACT, ASVAB, ACT Workkeys Assessment, AP or IB exam; successful completion of a dual enrollment course or pre-apprenticeship program; acceptance in an accredited four-year nonprofit higher education institution.
Evidence Based Pathway: Passing grade in a Keystone content course for each Keystone Exam for which a student doesn’t achieve proficiency and demonstration of three pieces of evidence consistent with a student’s goals and career plans. This includes one of following: established score on ACT Workkeys assessment, an SAT subject test, or an AP or IB exam; acceptance to an accredited nonprofit higher education other than a four-year institution; attain an industry recognized credential; successful completion of a dual enrollment.