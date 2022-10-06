Cumberland Valley School Board approves resources for digital learning

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week agreed for CV schools to utilize a “core resource for digital citizenship” for students at all grade levels while also giving the district a nod to join a Capital Area Intermediate Unit cybercrime taskforce consortium.

After some discussion Monday night, the school board voted 8-1 for the district to initiate Common Sense Media as a “core resource for K-12 digital citizenship” this school year at no cost to the district.

Some board members initially stated they wanted more time to review the proposal, with Michelle Nestor voting against it. Board president Heather Dunn, however, stated that a district curriculum committee presentation about the proposal was available online for school directors’ review since Sept. 9.

“I have looked through this thoroughly. I hesitate to table this tonight because that puts if off for another month to our students. We’ll already be out of the first marking period (of the 2022-23 school year) by then. I think we’d be doing them a disservice if we delay this any further,” Dunn stated Monday.

The approved curriculum initially was reviewed by a committee of 28 district teachers, principals, and supervisors and later vetted by the district’s Curriculum Committee Sept. 9, Chris Smith, the district’s director of technology and innovation, said Monday.

According to the nonprofit organization’s website, Common Sense Education “supports K–12 schools with everything educators need to empower the next generation of digital citizens” through a curriculum “helping students take ownership of their digital lives.”

Digital citizenship deals with teaching online skills, including media balance, online privacy, digital footprint, cyber-bullying, as well as news and media literacy.

According to a curriculum committee presentation, the curriculum’s elementary-level topic this month is “Privacy and Security,” while middle schoolers’ next scheduled topic is “Cyberbullying, Digital Drama and Hate” for the weeks of Nov. 28 and Dec. 5. For the district’s high school grades, “Digital Footprint and Identity,” is scheduled Oct. 10.

Smith said the program also offers a family engagement portion for which the district “will provide resources.” Superintendent David Christopher said the district now plans monthly lessons in schools using the curriculum in its schools “around six months a year.”

Cybercrime

Also Monday, the school board agreed for the district to commit to a five-year membership to the Capital Area Taskforce Protecting Against Cybercrime consortium for an annual cost to the district of $23,000. The CATOAC currently is waiting for a total of four or more school districts “to commit,” Smith noted.

According to Monday’s meeting agenda, the consortium, operated through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, will provide the district “with a regional intrusion detection system, disaster recovery and backup solution, and annual vulnerability assessment.”

Smith added Monday that the district plans to apply for related funding from a new federal grant program.

“Cybercrime has been on the rise and has seen an uptick recently in education, and it’s been up to the districts to take care of it until now. We have systems in place now, but this will give us additional resources… There’s nothing else like this in the state or at other intermediate units,” he told the school board Monday.

“This would enhance our current cybersecurity efforts as well as replace some of the services we are currently contracting.” Christopher told The Sentinel Tuesday. “It will greatly assist us by adding specific functions to our cybersecurity programs, such as adding an intrusion sensor that would cost CVSD more than the price of joining the consortium per year. The consortium will evolve and it is likely that CVSD will be able to save substantial funding over the coming years by reducing the number of services we need to completely handle in house,”

During public comment at Monday’s meeting, resident Jason Snyder asked district officials if the CATOAC consortium “will cover all the personal devices that are affected (by the district’s) Blockski (student monitoring software) that you’ve refused to investigate?”

Blocksi was the focus of public ire at a school board meeting last month after the district initiated earlier this year for learning devices assigned to district students in grades 5-12. Parents said the software, used to monitor students’ online activity in classrooms, had infected several personal devices in students’ homes.

Although district officials didn’t respond Monday to Snyder’s comment’s then about Blocksi, Christopher stated last month that Blocksi “offers a variety of solutions to assist in classroom management, internet filtering, and study safety. Blocksi complies with all privacy laws and is not illegal spyware or malware. In fact, Blocksi helps CVSD comply with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.”

Staffing update

Finally, the Cumberland Valley School Board Monday approved administrators’ request to fill up to 18 additional professional positions in the district for the 2023-24 fiscal year “to support anticipated enrollment growth.”

Christopher said Tuesday that the district plans to add positions for then “based on our past history of growth, as well as based on openings we anticipate.”

“We are growing around 250 to 300 students per year,” he continued. “Last year, we hired more than 80 professionals staff members, which included more than 30 additional staff members and around 50 replacements for staff that retired or resigned. The 18 staff members (approved Monday) gives us a good jump on hiring for next year and allows us to also help to prevent open positions during the school year.”