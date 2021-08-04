Cumberland Valley School Board approves mask- and vaccine-optional safety plan

On July 29, Christopher issued a related update to district families that said the drafted health and safety plan “is based on information we have available to us related to COVID-19 spread and mitigation efforts in mid- to late July, as well as information we gathered from the community as of (our) ThoughtExchange.

“We know from the more than 2,000 comments submitted to the ThoughtExchange that there are areas of significant divide within our community related to expected mitigation efforts,” Christopher‘s message said.

Opinions appeared to remain split between the 20 or so locals who spoke out about the district’s updated masking regulations during public comment periods at Monday’s school board meeting. A Hampden Township man who “implored” the district to follow CDC guidelines was soon followed by a district mother pleading for district officials to keep masks optional

“After hearing your plan, I don’t like its wishy-washy language," Matthew Barrick of Middlesex Township said. "What I want is that the district will continue to review CDC recommendations, but I also want to see it include a clause for parental, ethical and medical exemptions.”