Cumberland Valley School Board approves mask- and vaccine-optional safety plan
Cumberland Valley School Board approves mask- and vaccine-optional safety plan

The Cumberland Valley School Board approved a health and safety plan Monday for the upcoming school year that makes face masks optional for students and staff.

The plan approved Monday also says students and staff aren’t required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes or work at schools “unless this, like other required vaccinations, is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.”

The district has submitted the plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of its process for applying for an American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant.

Superintendent David Christopher also said district officials worked on next year’s health and safety plan in June and July before COVID case numbers began an abrupt upswing in late July due to the highly contagious delta variant. As approved, the “living document” is open for review during the school year “if (COVID) cases and spread within the district and buildings increases."

Prior to Monday’s action, the proposal was updated to include state Department of Health guidance the district received over the weekend that requires vaccinated people exposed to the virus to wear face coverings and to be tested for COVID within two to five days. The district doesn’t currently require fully vaccinated students to quarantine after exposure.

On July 29, Christopher issued a related update to district families that said the drafted health and safety plan “is based on information we have available to us related to COVID-19 spread and mitigation efforts in mid- to late July, as well as information we gathered from the community as of (our) ThoughtExchange.

“We know from the more than 2,000 comments submitted to the ThoughtExchange that there are areas of significant divide within our community related to expected mitigation efforts,” Christopher‘s message said.

Opinions appeared to remain split between the 20 or so locals who spoke out about the district’s updated masking regulations during public comment periods at Monday’s school board meeting. A Hampden Township man who “implored” the district to follow CDC guidelines was soon followed by a district mother pleading for district officials to keep masks optional

“After hearing your plan, I don’t like its wishy-washy language," Matthew Barrick of Middlesex Township said. "What I want is that the district will continue to review CDC recommendations, but I also want to see it include a clause for parental, ethical and medical exemptions.”

Jennifer Price of Silver Spring Township said she “fully agrees” that masking is a “parent's choice,” but added that maybe the district’s updated plan “is a little premature.”

Student masking regulations on district transportation remain uncertain for now as the district awaits further direction from the state. “Masking on transportation appears it will be required by federal order, but we are still not sure if school buses apply,” Christopher said Monday.

The CDC last week updated guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. The CDC also said schools may consider universal masking based on the needs of the community, such as level of community transmission and local vaccination coverage.

As of Monday, the CDC says Cumberland County - as well as Dauphin, Adams and York counties - has "substantial" transmission of COVID-19.

Cumberland County’s vaccination rates for Monday shed a more positive light, listing 68.8% of the county’s total population as receiving at least one dose so far and 53.7% as fully vaccinated. However, children under 12 aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine in the U.S., leaving most of the district’s elementary and middle-level students to return to school this year unvaccinated.

