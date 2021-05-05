Cumberland Valley school board approves funds for several building projects

The Cumberland Valley School District approved several items this week for building construction/upgrade projects at the Cumberland Valley Ninth Grade Academy (CV9) at Good Hope, Eagle View Middle School and Hampden Elementary School, as well as presenting an update on project constructions.
On Monday night, the school board unanimously approved an equipment proposal for the ninth grade weight room to Webster’s Fitness Products Inc., out of Westmoreland County, for $54,129 that will be funded through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. The purchase will include various dumbbell weights and racks, agility ladders, rowers with magnetic resistance, and many other related items.
The board also awarded a contract for track resurfacing at CV9 and Eagle View Middle School to Tru Track Industries LLC in Mechanicsburg, for $49,400. This also will be financed through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. The project will refurbish, level, grade and re-cinder the track areas at CV9, Hampden Elementary School and Eagle View.
Also, the school board accepted a proposal for stage curtain replacement for CV9 and Hampden Elementary School to Janson Industries from Ohio, for $35,018 through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. The contract will provide for stage curtain replacement, labor and materials at Hampden Elementary for $12,814, and stage/band room curtain replacement, labor and materials and acoustic panels cleaning at CV9 for $22,204.
The school board also authorized the district to purchase a variety of playground equipment for Hampden Elementary from George Ely Associates Inc., in Carlisle, for $143,800, funded through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. Work would involve removal of two existing swing areas at the school and replacement/installation of playground equipment.
Also at Hampden, board members awarded a contract for freezer/refrigerator compressor repair to Commercial Refrigeration Inc., of Harrisburg, for $21,353, funded through the district’s Bond Construction Fund.
Also on Monday, the school board awarded HVAC equipment replacement projects at the high school to Enginuity LLC in Mechanicsburg, for $191,838. The summer projects will be funded through the district’s general fund.
Finally, school directors on Monday accepted a proposal for spring and fall landscaping services at all district facilities by H&N Landscaping LLC for $73,000. Work would be funded through the district’s 2021-22 general fund that is set for finalization by the school board on May 24.
At a district Facilities Committee held earlier Monday, a power point about the ongoing CV9 renovation/construction projects at the former Good Hope building and Hampden Elementary School was presented by Michael Willis, the district’s director of business and support services.
Work now is reportedly completed or still in progress by Silvertip Inc., which includes chiller barrel installation, ceiling supply and return grills installation, and production lab dust collection system.
Work completed or in progress so far by Mann Plumbing and Heating LLC, of Fayettville, includes lighting and fire alarm fixture installation in building A/B sections, in-wall rough-ins for building D section, and conduit relocation at Hampden Elementary’s elevator pit. In-wall plumbing remains ongoing, while fixture installation is set to begin after wall finishes are completed.
Work by eciConstruction, of Dillsburg includes main entrance close-in, art room area framing and drywall, library ceilings, ceiling grid and white board, CVVA front entrance, high-roof window frame and glass installation, and Terrazzo flooring restoration. Exterior painting remains in progress.
The Good Hope building was closed as a middle school at the end of the 2018-19 school year with the completion of the new Mountain View Middle School, which opened in fall 2019. The district now is preparing to re-open the Good Hope building as the new CV9 starting in the 2021-22 school year.
Willis’ update presentation will be posted on the district’s website, www.cvschools.org, later this week.