Cumberland Valley school board approves funds for several building projects

The Cumberland Valley School District approved several items this week for building construction/upgrade projects at the Cumberland Valley Ninth Grade Academy (CV9) at Good Hope, Eagle View Middle School and Hampden Elementary School, as well as presenting an update on project constructions.

On Monday night, the school board unanimously approved an equipment proposal for the ninth grade weight room to Webster’s Fitness Products Inc., out of Westmoreland County, for $54,129 that will be funded through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. The purchase will include various dumbbell weights and racks, agility ladders, rowers with magnetic resistance, and many other related items.

The board also awarded a contract for track resurfacing at CV9 and Eagle View Middle School to Tru Track Industries LLC in Mechanicsburg, for $49,400. This also will be financed through the district’s Bond Construction Fund. The project will refurbish, level, grade and re-cinder the track areas at CV9, Hampden Elementary School and Eagle View.