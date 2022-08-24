Cumberland Valley School Board approves emergency provisions plan for 2022-23 school year

The Cumberland Valley School Board authorized a resolution implementing a state-required list of temporary provisions applicable to certain district emergencies in 2022-23, a measure that several residents this week said they opposed.

Monday night’s action establishes “temporary emergency provisions with respect to student attendance and length of time of daily instruction” as determined necessary by district officials for the upcoming school year, according to a printout attached to the board’s Aug. 22 meeting agenda posted the district’s webiste www.cvschools.org. A sample instructional schedule for the approved plan is listed in the meeting’s agenda.

Superintendent David Christopher said Monday that the state Department of Education has required Pennsylvania school districts to implement emergency provisions plans each school year since 2020’s pandemic shutdown.

Accordingly, CV’s 2022-23 resolution notes that the PDE “has determined that the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an ‘emergency’…” Likewise, the document further states, “the (Cumberland Valley) Board of School Directors has determined that COVID-19 constitutes a risk to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and community, and therefore it is necessary to implement temporary emergency provisions as authorized … of (Pennsylvania) Public School Code.”

In addition, Christopher said that the district’s provisional plan for this year also applies to “non-COVID related” emergencies like severe weather events or utility outages.

“It’s for any reason that we would need not to have school. Hopefully, we won’t need to use it,” he said.

Residents who spoke during the public comment sessions at Monday night’s meeting voiced skepticism about the plan’s intentions. Andrew Clancy of Monroe Township said approving the resolution meant that school board members were “declaring that COVID-19 is an emergency. If so, you all should be wearing masks.”

“It’s not an emergency,” Clancy continued. “This is specifically for COVID. If this resolution is passed, Dr. Christopher said he could declare an emergency and go to remote (instruction). I don’t know if anyone of you are qualified to declare an emergency (for the district).”

Resident Jason Snyder alleged the action as “more lying” by the district.

“If you give (Christopher) permission to (declare an emergency), he will get the (COVID case) numbers. He will make them up just like last year. There were no numbers (then). Do not pass this so that he can do this,” Snyder told school directors Monday.

The school board approved the plan resolution in a 7-1 vote. Jessica Silcox voted against the plan without commenting. Jevon Ford didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.

“The emergency provisions will allow us not to lose (state) subsidy funding if we have to close schools and not meet (the state’s) educational hour requirements,” Christopher said.

He also announced that the district “isn’t planning on tracking COVID this year” and will no longer post an online dashboard listing current case numbers in the district.

Other News

In other news, the Cumberland Valley School Board granted permission for the district to participate in the Next Education Workforce with the Mary Lou Fulton Teacher’s College at Arizona State University at a cost of $2,000. The program “explores alternative staffing models” used to address “the nationwide teacher shortage and teacher burnout.”

Also, ongoing building work is “wrapping up” at Middlesex Elementary School in time, with “air conditioning and all the amenities that students require” when district schools reopen Aug. 31, Christopher reported Monday

The school board also approved the district’s 2022-23 transportation routes. This year, the district contracted several additional transportation firms to shorten students’ length and better transport special education pupils in outlying areas. Contractors this year include Kauffman Bus, Miller & Sons, Rohrer Bus, B&S Transportation, Faithful Transportation, and Assist Services.