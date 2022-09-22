Cumberland Valley School Board approves ELA program for sixth-graders

The Cumberland Valley School Board this week authorized implementation of an ELA curriculum pilot this year for CV sixth-graders similar to what the district introduced last year to its fifth-graders.

At a meeting Monday night, the school board agreed for the district to pilot the Amplify ELA curriculum this year in a limited number of sixth-grade classrooms at a cost of $3,000. The blended English language arts program is intended to prepare pupils in grades 6-8 “for high school and beyond,” according to the program’s website.

“With Amplify ELA, students learn to tackle any complex text and make observations, grapple with interesting ideas, and find relevance for themselves. dents are engaged through dynamic texts, lively classroom discussions, and meaningful digital experiences,” the program’s website states.

“Currently, we don’t have a core reading resource for sixth-grade reading. We are using a wide variety of materials and they do not have a strong research evidence for improving student reading skills,” Superintendent David Christopher told The Sentinel this week.

“A pilot will involve having several teachers use the materials this year and help us weigh the pros and cons of using it as a core resource for all students,” Christopher added. “It will also help us to implement the program fully if we chose to do so next year because we will have already worked through a year of the materials.”

Implementing Amplify this year for CV’s sixth graders “will give our fifth graders a continuation (of the program) in sixth grade,” said Robyn Euker, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Last year, the district piloted a similar Amplify ELA program, CKLA, in “a few” fifth-grade classrooms and chose to implement it this year for fifth-graders districtwide. “The sixth-grade Amplify program is a companion to (the fifth-grade CKLA) product,” Christopher said.

Other news

Also Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a resolution regarding a waiver of real estate tax penalties under certain circumstances.

The approved action requires all district tax collectors to waive additional charges for real estate taxes if a tax bill isn’t received by a district property owner during the first year of ownership. The change affects taxes levied in the next fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023 and in all subsequent fiscal years.

The move follows an amendment to the state’s Local Tax Collection Act that was signed into law this year by Gov. Tom Wolf. The amendment mandates all Pennsylvania taxing districts that levy real estate taxes to take the same action as CV did Monday.

In Monday’s superintendent meeting report, Christopher stated that he has embarked a year-long cycle of observation visits in district classrooms of all grade levels and meeting a variety district staff for lunchtime discussions.

“I’m looking to evaluate student engagement in our classrooms,” Christopher said Monday. “One of the things our school board has asked is that I would become more cognizant of what’s going on in our classrooms and see how our kids are actually doing.”