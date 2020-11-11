Cumberland Valley School Board approves contractor bids for ninth grade academy

The Cumberland Valley School District is edging closer to initiating a district-wide ninth grade academy next year at the Good Hope Middle School building.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved construction contractor bids to renovate the Good Hope building. The project is intended renovate the building for a district CV9 program now in the works for the 2021-22 school year. School board members gave the district a nod to continue planning for the program last month at a district finance committee.
The district now begins a process of staffing the academy “pragmatically” while developing an operational plan for opening the academy for 2021-22.
The school board accepted a number of contractor bids totaling $10,154,239 on Monday for Good Hope building renovations funded through the district’s construction fund.
“We expect renovations to begin at the Good Hope building in January and at Hampden Elementary sometime this spring,” Superintendent David Christopher said Tuesday. “There will be some work that may take place during the school year at Hampden to ensure the project is completed prior to the beginning of school next fall, but the majority of work will occur this summer.”
Also on Monday, the school board accepted a HVAC equipment proposal for the CV9 project from Trane Inc., Harrisburg, for $1.35 million and paid through the district construction fund. Purchase program bids for HVAC equipment from Trane totaling $1.35 million also were accepted by the board on Monday for the project and funded through the district’s bond construction fund.
The board also accepted a voice/intercom proposal for $376,926 from Sage Technologies, Mount Joy, for the CV9 project and financed through the district’s bond construction fund. A data network wiring proposal for the project from CORL Communications, Mechannicsburg, for $224,053 also was accepted by the board on Monday, funded through the district’s bond construction fund.
Lastly, the school board accepted a bid from Pierson Computing Connection Inc., of Mechanicsburg, for the removal and re-installation of classroom projectors for $48,375.
Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board accepted purchase program bids totaling $547,950 from Trane Inc., for upcoming building renovation work next year at Hampden Elementary School. A proposal for voice/internet at Hampden from Sage Solutions for $225,925 also was accepted by the board on Monday funded through the district’s bond construction fund.
The school board also accepted a proposal for data network wiring at Hampden from CORl Comunications for $111,437 on Monday with payment through the district’s bond construction fund.
“Our goal would be to get a good start on Good Hope this spring. All construction at both sites is to conclude by mid mid-August,” Christopher said on Tuesday.
Finally, the school board accepted a bid for HVAC equipment at Eagle Middle School from Trane Inc., for $165,100 and financed through the district’s bond construction fund.
