Cumberland Valley School Board approves contractor bids for ninth grade academy

The Cumberland Valley School District is edging closer to initiating a district-wide ninth grade academy next year at the Good Hope Middle School building.

On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved construction contractor bids to renovate the Good Hope building. The project is intended renovate the building for a district CV9 program now in the works for the 2021-22 school year. School board members gave the district a nod to continue planning for the program last month at a district finance committee.

The district now begins a process of staffing the academy “pragmatically” while developing an operational plan for opening the academy for 2021-22.

The school board accepted a number of contractor bids totaling $10,154,239 on Monday for Good Hope building renovations funded through the district’s construction fund.

“We expect renovations to begin at the Good Hope building in January and at Hampden Elementary sometime this spring,” Superintendent David Christopher said Tuesday. “There will be some work that may take place during the school year at Hampden to ensure the project is completed prior to the beginning of school next fall, but the majority of work will occur this summer.”

