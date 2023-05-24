Property owners in the Cumberland Valley School District can expect to pay more in taxes this coming fiscal year.

The Cumberland Valley School Board on Monday finalized a 2023-24 general fund budget for the district that increases its real estate taxes by 4.1%, raising the millage rate of 10.891 to 11.337 mills.

With the increase, an owner of property assessed at a current district average of $270,000 can expect to pay an additional $120 in real estate taxes next year.

The increase meets the full available Act 1 increase set for the district for the upcoming fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Despite the finalized tax increase, the district still projects a deficit of $6,333,592 for next year and plans to use budget reserves to close the gap.

The $6.3 million deficit is mostly attributable to administrators’ plans to add at least 35 new positions next year as a result of anticipated enrollment increases and program needs. Last month, Superintendent David Christopher cited total district enrollment at 10,030 students and was expected to reach 10,300 next year, 10,600 in ’24-’25 and more than 10,000 in ’25-26.

The board approved next year’s general fund with projected expenditures of $183.7 million and revenue of $177.4 million in a 7-1 vote. Board president Heather Dunn was absent, and school director Jessica Silcox voted against the proposal.

“I think the state needs to give us more money,” Silcox said. “We need to fight for it, or I’ll go fight for more state money for our district. We need to figure out how to make our education work without raising taxes.”

Public comment at Monday’s meeting appeared split regarding the tax increase.

Andrew Clancy, of Monroe Township, who is a Republican candidate in this year’s election for a seat on the board, questioned the increase in light of the board approving such other agenda items Monday as new digital school marquees at Monroe Elementary School for $61,150 and Shaull Elementary School for $43,840.

“Those items may look cool and nice, but they don’t go toward improving the quality of our education,” Clancy said.

John Flood, of Silver Spring Township, said he approved of the tax increase because “school tax and paying into the education of our students is the one tax in which we get a return on our investment. It’s worth the extra money.”

Flood also voiced disapproval regarding Silcox’s negative vote against the budget.

“Ms. Silcox, you demonstrate each year when you vote against the budget where your priorities are, and it’s not in favor of our students,” said Flood, who received a few hundred write-in votes in the Democratic ballot for a school board seat but did not win a primary nomination.

Christopher told The Sentinel Wednesday that he thinks “it’s important for the public to hear that Cumberland Valley continues to have one of the lowest costs per student of any school district in Pennsylvania even with a tax increase, and we continue to have the lowest tax rate in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties.”

Christopher cited state Department of Education data that showed CV last year as having an instructional cost of $14,233, ranking 479th out of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts. The state average for all districts was $18,964.

Assessment policy

In other news, CV school directors authorized the district to contract for legal services and property consultant services relating to the school board’s recent approval of a new policy that allows the district to initiate property assessment appeals under certain conditions.

On Monday, the school board agreed for the district to hire attorney Raymond Wendolowski, of Fellerman and Ciarimboli Law in Wilkes-Barre, on a contingent fee basis for legal services related to district-initiated tax appeals.

Likewise, the board approved for the district to hire Keystone Realty Advisors LLC, of Haddenfield, New Jersey, on a contingent fee basis for property consulting services related to district-initiated tax appeals.

On April 20, the school board approved a new policy that permits the district to initiate an appeals process through a third party where there is a “reasonable expectation” of acquiring at least $10,000 in new real estate revenue to the district.

Christopher previously said the policy requires that a property must be assumed as under-assessed by the Cumberland County Assessment Office by more than $918,000 under the district’s standing millage rate for assessment consideration.

Expansion projects

Also Monday, the school board authorized district administration to work with PFM Advisors LLC as financial advisor for issuing general obligation bonds through negotiated sale for “the purpose of funding new money needs of the district in the amount of $55 million and refinancing the district’s 2015 bonds for debt service savings.”

New funding relates to the district’s building expansion plans at Green Ridge Elementary School and Eagle View Middle School starting in summer 2024 and concluding before the 2026-27 school year. Christopher previously stated that the projects are intended to “expand both buildings to increase our student capacity at the elementary and middle school levels.”

The district also plans to finance $53 million in additional new funding in spring 2025 to complete these projects. The district currently has $17 million in remaining proceeds from previous bonds financed for starting the projects.

In Monday’s refinancing action, the district plans to return around $29.4 million in remaining bond funds originally purchased for completed building projects at Mountain View Middle School and Winding Creek Elementary School.

“That refunding will save us about $2.5 million in interest costs that we were going to incur because we anticipate better rates on this refunding than what we had,” Christopher said.

In a related matter, the board also appointed the Stevens & Lee law firm as the district’s bond council for General Obligation Bond series 2023 A & B for a fee of $19,500 and additional out-of-pocket costs not to exceed $850.

Finally, CV school directors Monday appointed Stifel Public Finance to provide bond underwriting services for issuance of the same bonds.