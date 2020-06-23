Cumberland Valley school board approves budget with 2.6% tax increase

Property owners in the Cumberland Valley School District can expect to pay more in real estate taxes.
On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board finalized a 2020-21 general fund budget that would increase the district’s real estate tax from its present rate of 9.968 mills to 10.227 mills. Under the proposed tax rate, the owner of property assessed at $250,000 would pay an additional $64.75 in real estate taxes in 2020-21.
The proposed 2.6% increase meets the state’s index set for the district for the year that runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The district is projecting to spend $147.9 million next year, with total revenues estimated at $145.2 million. The remaining shortfall of $2,741,967 will be eliminated by using funds from district’s fund balance, according to a resolution finalized by the school board on Monday.
Since the school board adopted a tentative 2020-21 budget draft in May, district officials learned that the district will receive less in federal and state funds than originally anticipated. Cumberland Valley’s state basic education subsidies have been reduced by $233,945 from original estimates while special education subsidies from the state are down $12,805 for next year. Federal Title 1 funds are $107,259 less than expected.
Jessica Silcox was the only school board member to vote against finalizing the budget on Monday night. Silcox said after the meeting that she voted against the plan because it raises taxes in the face of a high unemployment. In April 2020, Cumberland County’s unemployment rate reached 12.4% with 16,300 individuals out of work due to COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, unemployment was at 15.1%, Silcox noted.
The school board also voted on Monday to eliminate a 10% penalty for this year that’s normally placed on real estate tax payments made after Oct. 31.
Assistant superintendent
Also on Monday, the school board appointed Mark Blanchard as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025. His starting base salary of $144,500 is subject to the negotiation of terms and conditions of an employment contract.
Blanchard currently serves as executive director of Cumberland Valley High School and brings more than 20 years of educational experience to his new post. Upon his appointment on Monday, he will oversee the high school and middle school, transitioning to his new role in July.
“The opportunity to work with Dr. [David] Christopher and the faculty and staff in each of our secondary buildings is an opportunity to continue to serve an even broader community of the students and their families," he said. "This is what energizes and motivates me as we seek together the good of the CV community."
Blanchard began his career as a secondary English teacher at Bible Baptist School, followed by a similar stint at Central Dauphin High School. In 2005, Blanchard started as 10th-grade principal at Cumberland Valley High School and was later named upper house principal there. In 2008, he took over as principal at Gettysburg Area High School, where he remained until returning to Cumberland Valley in 2017.
Blanchard replaces Steve Kirkpatrick as the district’s assistant superintendent. Kirkpatrick is resigning after 28 years with the district to serve as superintendent in the Northern York County School District. The school board also accepted Kirkpatrick’s resignation on Monday night.
Finally on Monday, the school board approved the Cumberland Valley School District Athletic Department Athletic Health and Safety Plan that offers guidelines for initiating school sports in the wake of COVID-19. CV’s athletic facilities open for fall sports conditioning later than usual this year on June 29 due to school closures, superintendent David Christopher said on Monday. Winter and spring school athletics are expected to begin conditioning there by the end of July.
The school board next meets on July 13 to further detail “the plan” for when schools reopen on Aug. 25, school board president Heather Dunn announced.
“We’re looking at three educational models for next year that could either be fully online, partially online, face to face, or possibly all three,” Christopher explained. “We need to wait and see what happening about the virus. We’re trying to be really thoughtful as we do this.”
