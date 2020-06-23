Cumberland Valley school board approves budget with 2.6% tax increase

The school board also voted on Monday to eliminate a 10% penalty for this year that’s normally placed on real estate tax payments made after Oct. 31.

Assistant superintendent

Also on Monday, the school board appointed Mark Blanchard as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025. His starting base salary of $144,500 is subject to the negotiation of terms and conditions of an employment contract.

Blanchard currently serves as executive director of Cumberland Valley High School and brings more than 20 years of educational experience to his new post. Upon his appointment on Monday, he will oversee the high school and middle school, transitioning to his new role in July.

“The opportunity to work with Dr. [David] Christopher and the faculty and staff in each of our secondary buildings is an opportunity to continue to serve an even broader community of the students and their families," he said. "This is what energizes and motivates me as we seek together the good of the CV community."